  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Bloomios, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLMS   US0948571098

BLOOMIOS, INC.

(BLMS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:22 2022-09-19 am EDT
2.470 USD   -10.18%
Bloomios To Present at The 2022 LD Micro Main Event October 25-27
NE
BLOOMIOS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Bloomios, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Bloomios To Present at The 2022 LD Micro Main Event October 25-27

10/20/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading hemp derived cannabinoid supplements and nutraceutical contract manufacturer specializing in full service product development, R&D and compliance solutions, has been invited to present at the LD Micro 15th Annual Main Event being held in-person on October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Bloomios chief business officer, Doug Rohrer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 26, at noon Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time). He will be joined by the company's CEO, Michael Hill, and president and chief strategy officer, Barrett Evans, who will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. You may register to watch the presentation virtually here.

Management will discuss the company's continued expansion of its manufacturing and fulfillment systems at its state-of-the-art 51,000 sf. manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida. Bloomios will share observations on the challenges and opportunities it sees in the U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products market. This includes on-going consolidation and rapidly growing consumer adoption that continues to drive the professionalization and scaling of leading contract manufacturers.

Management will also discuss Bloomios platform that now supports more than 80 turnkey products across seven popular format categories, as well as the company's plans to enter new market verticals.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bloomios, submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference or visit here for more information.

For any questions about Bloomios, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, go to www.ldmicro.com.

About Bloomios
Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private - and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across seven categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Both
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141315


© Newsfilecorp 2022
