Bloomsbury Publishing Plc is an independent publishing house. The Company combines academic, educational, general fiction and non-fiction publishing for the general reader, children, teachers, students, researchers and professionals. Its divisions include Adult Special Interest, Adult Trade, Bloomsbury Academic and Professional Division, Bloomsbury Content Services, Bloomsbury Group Companies and Children's Division. Its Adult Special Interest division includes imprints, such as Adlard Coles, BBC Proms, Bloomsbury Caravel and others. Its Adult Trade division includes the imprints Bloomsbury Publishing, Bloomsbury Circus, Raven Books and Absolute Press. The Academic & Professional division specializes in the arts, humanities and social sciences, law, business and management, and study skills. Its Bloomsbury Content Services provides content, marketing and publishing services. Its Children's division includes books by J.K. Rowling, Michael Rosen, Sarah J. Maas, Debi Gliori and others.

Sector Consumer Publishing