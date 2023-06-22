BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC

Capital Markets Event - June 2023

Bloomsbury Digital Resources

Trailer Video

Bloomsbury Publishing | Capital Markets Event | June 2023

2

Nigel Newton

Founder and

Chief Executive

Agenda

1. Overview: A&P strategy, BDR Business

Jenny Ridout

Case, the Opportunity

2. Academic Content Strategy

Pooja Aggarwal

3. Digital Products

Kathryn Earle

4. BDR Platform

Pedja Pavlicic

5. BDR Markets

Lenny Allen

6. Sales & Marketing Infrastructure

Lenny Allen

7. Summary and Outlook

Jenny Ridout

Managing Director, Non- Consumer

Director of Academic & Professional Publishing

Managing Director, BDR

Head of Digital Technology

Global Sales & Marketing Director

Global Sales & Marketing Director

Managing Director, Non- Consumer

Bloomsbury Publishing | Capital Markets Event | June 2023

Academic & Professional

Revenue Growth

  • Academic & Professional revenue growth of 28% on prior year to £75.7m
  • Increased by 84% from £41.2m in 2018/19 to £75.7m in 2022/23

Sales Mix

  • Digital sales now 52% turnover
  • BDR sales growth of 41% to £26.2m in 2022/23

Profit Growth

  • Academic & Professional profit growth of 37% to £12.4m
  • Increased from £3.0m in 2018/19 to £12.4m in 2022/23
  • Profit margin more than doubled from 7% in 2018/19 to 16% in 2022/23
  • BDR gross margin over 70%, compared to over 50% for print and over 85% for ebooks

Bloomsbury Publishing | Capital Markets Event | June 2023

5

