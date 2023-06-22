BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
Capital Markets Event - June 2023
Bloomsbury Digital Resources
Trailer Video
Bloomsbury Publishing | Capital Markets Event | June 2023
Nigel Newton
Founder and
Chief Executive
Agenda
1. Overview: A&P strategy, BDR Business
Jenny Ridout
Case, the Opportunity
2. Academic Content Strategy
Pooja Aggarwal
3. Digital Products
Kathryn Earle
4. BDR Platform
Pedja Pavlicic
5. BDR Markets
Lenny Allen
6. Sales & Marketing Infrastructure
Lenny Allen
7. Summary and Outlook
Jenny Ridout
Managing Director, Non- Consumer
Director of Academic & Professional Publishing
Managing Director, BDR
Head of Digital Technology
Global Sales & Marketing Director
Global Sales & Marketing Director
Managing Director, Non- Consumer
Academic & Professional
Revenue Growth
- Academic & Professional revenue growth of 28% on prior year to £75.7m
- Increased by 84% from £41.2m in 2018/19 to £75.7m in 2022/23
Sales Mix
- Digital sales now 52% turnover
- BDR sales growth of 41% to £26.2m in 2022/23
Profit Growth
- Academic & Professional profit growth of 37% to £12.4m
- Increased from £3.0m in 2018/19 to £12.4m in 2022/23
- Profit margin more than doubled from 7% in 2018/19 to 16% in 2022/23
- BDR gross margin over 70%, compared to over 50% for print and over 85% for ebooks
