Additional Information

Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions

continued

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution) - Authority to allot Ordinary shares

This is an ordinary resolution to replace the general authority, last given at the 2023 AGM, for the Directors to be authorised to allot Ordinary shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Act. This resolution, if passed, would give the Directors the authority to allot up to 27,200,170 Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence with a nominal value of £340,002, representing approximately 33.33% of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company at the date of this Notice.

This authority, if granted, will expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Company's next AGM and 15 months from the date of passing this resolution. The Board has no present intention of exercising the authority granted by this resolution save in the circumstances referred to below. The Board intends to seek its renewal at subsequent AGMs of the Company.

As at the date of signing the Directors' Remuneration Report for the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, the Directors had beneficial holdings of Ordinary shares in the Company which, in aggregate, amounted to approximately 2.16% of the Ordinary shares in issue. The Directors have been granted awards under the Company's share award schemes that, if they were to fully vest, would entitle the Directors to further Ordinary shares which, in aggregate, would amount to approximately a further 0.80% of the Ordinary shares in issue.

Resolutions 13 and 14 (special resolutions) - Disapplication of statutory pre-emption provisions

If the Directors wish to allot new shares and other equity securities, or to sell treasury shares, for cash (other than in connection with an employee share scheme), Company Law requires that these shares are offered first to Shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings.

The Pre-Emption Group published a revised statement of principles for the disapplication of pre-emption rights (the "Principles") in November 2022. The Principles, amongst other things, support companies seeking authority to issue non-pre-emptively for cash equity securities representing:

no more than 10% of issued ordinary share capital whether or not in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment (a general disapplication); and no more than an additional 10% of issued ordinary share capital, provided that it is intended to be used only in connection with the financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within 12 months after the original transaction) of an acquisition or specified capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with the allotment or which has taken place in the preceding 12 month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the allotment.

Accordingly, the purpose of Resolution 13 is to authorise the Directors to allot new Ordinary shares pursuant to the allotment authority given to them by Resolution 12, or to sell treasury shares, for cash (i) pursuant to the terms of the Company's employees' share schemes; (ii) in connection with a pre-emptive offer or rights issue to Shareholders; or (iii) otherwise up to a nominal value equivalent to 10% of the issued Ordinary share capital (exclusive of treasury shares) without the shares first being offered to existing Shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings.

The Principles also support the annual disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of allotments of shares and other equity securities and sales of treasury shares for cash representing no more than an additional 10% of issued Ordinary share capital (exclusive of treasury shares), to be used only in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment in respect of which sufficient information is made available to Shareholders to enable them to reach an assessment of the potential return.

Accordingly, and in line with the template resolutions published by the Pre-Emption Group under the Principles, the purpose of Resolution 14 is to authorise the Directors to allot new shares and other equity securities pursuant to the allotment authority given by Resolution 12, or sell treasury shares, for cash up to a further nominal amount equivalent to 10% of the issued Ordinary share capital (exclusive of treasury shares) only in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, which is announced contemporaneously with the allotment, or which has taken place in the preceding 12-month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the issue. If the authority given in Resolution 14 is used, the Company will publish details of the placing in its next Annual Report.

If Resolutions 13 and 14 are passed, the authority will expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Company's next AGM and 15 months from the date of passing the resolutions.

The Board considers the authorities in Resolutions 13 and 14 to be appropriate in order to allow the Company flexibility to finance business opportunities or to conduct a pre-emptive offer or rights issue without the need to comply with the strict requirements of the statutory pre-emption provisions. The Directors have no current intention to exercise the authorities granted by Resolutions 13 and 14, other than pursuant to employee share schemes. The Company has not allotted Ordinary shares or sold treasury shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis in the previous six years other than as follows: the non-pre-emptive equity placing of 3,766,428 Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company in April 2020; and the issue of 2,513,674 Ordinary shares by way of a bonus issue in August 2020.