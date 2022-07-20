Bloomsbury Publishing : Results of the 2022 AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 20 July 2022. All the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1 to 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.
Details of shareholders' proxy votes lodged in advance of the Annual General Meeting for each resolution are shown in the table below:
Resolutions
For and at discretion
Against
Votes Withheld
Total
Number
%
Number
%
1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 28 February 2022, together with the Report of the Directors and the report of the Auditor thereon.
54,397,707
100
0
0
14,270
54,397,707
2. To approve the Annual Statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 28 February 2022.
53,340,868
98.92
584,006
1.08
487,103
53,924,874
3. To declare a final dividend of 9.40p per Ordinary share.
54,408,882
100
0
0
3,095
54,408,882
4. To elect John Bason as a Director of the Company.
44,220,429
95.94
1,871,976
4.06
8,319,572
46,092,405
5. To re-elect Sir Richard Lambert as a Director of the Company.
54,148,793
99.53
258,140
0.47
5,044
54,406,933
6. To re-elect Nigel Newton as a Director of the Company.
54,103,875
99.44
303,058
0.56
5,044
54,406,933
7. To re-elect Leslie-Ann Reed as a Director.
53,847,339
98.97
559,594
1.03
5,044
54,406,933
8. To re-elect Penny Scott-Bayfield as a Director.
54,403,677
99.99
3,256
0.01
5,044
54,406,933
9. To re-elect Baroness Lola Young of Hornsey as a Director.
54,159,612
99.55
247,321
0.45
54,406,933
10. To appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as Auditor of the Company.
54,400,784
99.99
5,935
0.01
54,406,719
11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.
54,403,622
99.99
3,311
0.01
54,406,933
12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
54,370,405
99.94
34,624
0.06
54,405,029
13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
54,370,755
99.93
36,474
0.07
54,407,229
14. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights regarding acquisition/investment.
54,125,755
99.48
280,474
0.52
54,406,229
15. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
53,009,479
99.98
13,199
0.02
53,022,678
NOTES:
1. The 'For' vote includes those giving discretion to the Chair of the Meeting.
2. A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
3. As at Monday 18 July 2022, there were 81,608,672 ordinary shares of 1.25 pence in issue.
5. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting other than those considered as ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
