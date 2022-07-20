Log in
2022-07-20
388.00 GBX   +2.92%
Bloomsbury Publishing : Results of the 2022 AGM

07/20/2022 | 11:54am EDT
The Company held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 20 July 2022. All the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1 to 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

Details of shareholders' proxy votes lodged in advance of the Annual General Meeting for each resolution are shown in the table below:

Resolutions

For and at discretion

Against

Votes Withheld

Total

Number

%

Number

%

1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 28 February 2022, together with the Report of the Directors and the report of the Auditor thereon.

54,397,707

100

0

0

14,270

54,397,707

2. To approve the Annual Statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 28 February 2022.

53,340,868

98.92

584,006

1.08

487,103

53,924,874

3. To declare a final dividend of 9.40p per Ordinary share.

54,408,882

100

0

0

3,095

54,408,882

4. To elect John Bason as a Director of the Company.

44,220,429

95.94

1,871,976

4.06

8,319,572

46,092,405

5. To re-elect Sir Richard Lambert as a Director of the Company.

54,148,793

99.53

258,140

0.47

5,044

54,406,933

6. To re-elect Nigel Newton as a Director of the Company.

54,103,875

99.44

303,058

0.56

5,044

54,406,933

7. To re-elect Leslie-Ann Reed as a Director.

53,847,339

98.97

559,594

1.03

5,044

54,406,933

8. To re-elect Penny Scott-Bayfield as a Director.

54,403,677

99.99

3,256

0.01

5,044

54,406,933

9. To re-elect Baroness Lola Young of Hornsey as a Director.

54,159,612

99.55

247,321

0.45

54,406,933

10. To appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as Auditor of the Company.

54,400,784

99.99

5,935

0.01

54,406,719

11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

54,403,622

99.99

3,311

0.01

54,406,933

12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

54,370,405

99.94

34,624

0.06

54,405,029

13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.

54,370,755

99.93

36,474

0.07

54,407,229

14. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights regarding acquisition/investment.

54,125,755

99.48

280,474

0.52

54,406,229

15. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.

53,009,479

99.98

13,199

0.02

53,022,678

NOTES:

1. The 'For' vote includes those giving discretion to the Chair of the Meeting.

2. A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

3. As at Monday 18 July 2022, there were 81,608,672 ordinary shares of 1.25 pence in issue.

4. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.bloomsbury-ir.co.uk.

5. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting other than those considered as ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Maya Abu-Deeb, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

[email protected]

Hudson Sandler

+44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Dan de Belder / Hattie Dreyfus

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Bloomsbury Publishing plc published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 15:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
