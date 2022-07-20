Bloomsbury Publishing : Results of the 2022 AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 20 July 2022. All the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1 to 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

Details of shareholders' proxy votes lodged in advance of the Annual General Meeting for each resolution are shown in the table below:

Resolutions For and at discretion Against Votes Withheld Total Number % Number % 1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 28 February 2022, together with the Report of the Directors and the report of the Auditor thereon. 54,397,707 100 0 0 14,270 54,397,707 2. To approve the Annual Statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 28 February 2022. 53,340,868 98.92 584,006 1.08 487,103 53,924,874 3. To declare a final dividend of 9.40p per Ordinary share. 54,408,882 100 0 0 3,095 54,408,882 4. To elect John Bason as a Director of the Company. 44,220,429 95.94 1,871,976 4.06 8,319,572 46,092,405 5. To re-elect Sir Richard Lambert as a Director of the Company. 54,148,793 99.53 258,140 0.47 5,044 54,406,933 6. To re-elect Nigel Newton as a Director of the Company. 54,103,875 99.44 303,058 0.56 5,044 54,406,933 7. To re-elect Leslie-Ann Reed as a Director. 53,847,339 98.97 559,594 1.03 5,044 54,406,933 8. To re-elect Penny Scott-Bayfield as a Director. 54,403,677 99.99 3,256 0.01 5,044 54,406,933 9. To re-elect Baroness Lola Young of Hornsey as a Director. 54,159,612 99.55 247,321 0.45 54,406,933 10. To appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as Auditor of the Company. 54,400,784 99.99 5,935 0.01 54,406,719 11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors' remuneration. 54,403,622 99.99 3,311 0.01 54,406,933 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 54,370,405 99.94 34,624 0.06 54,405,029 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. 54,370,755 99.93 36,474 0.07 54,407,229 14. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights regarding acquisition/investment. 54,125,755 99.48 280,474 0.52 54,406,229 15. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. 53,009,479 99.98 13,199 0.02 53,022,678

NOTES:

1. The 'For' vote includes those giving discretion to the Chair of the Meeting.

2. A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

3. As at Monday 18 July 2022, there were 81,608,672 ordinary shares of 1.25 pence in issue.

4. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.bloomsbury-ir.co.uk.

5. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting other than those considered as ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

