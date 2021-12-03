Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMY   GB0033147751

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bloomsbury Publishing : author Nicole Perlroth wins Financial Times & McKinsey Business Book of the Year 2021 for This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends

12/03/2021 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 December 2021, LONDON:

Bloomsbury, the leading independent publisher, is delighted to announce thatThis Is How They Tell Me the World Ends, by Nicole Perlroth, has won the 2021 FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year, one of the UK's premier prizes for non-fiction books and published by the company globally

This accolade marks a hat-trick of awards this year for Bloomsbury authors, following the recent successes of Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, and Susanna Clarke, who was awarded the 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction.

The Business Book of the Year was first awarded in 2005 and is presented to the book which makes "the most compelling and enjoyable insight into modern business issues." The £30,000 prize was judged by a number of industry-leading panellists, including Mimi Alemayehou, senior vice-president for public-private partnerships at Mastercard's humanitarian and development group; Mitchell Baker, chief executive, Mozilla Corporation; and Mohamed El-Erian, president, Queens' College, Cambridge.

Filled with spies, hackers, arms dealers, and a few unsung heroes, written like a thriller and a reference,This Is How They Tell Me the World Endsis an astonishing feat of journalism. Based on years of reporting and hundreds of interviews, The New York Times reporter Nicole Perlroth lifts the curtain on a market in shadow, revealing the urgent threat faced by us all if we cannot bring the global cyber arms race to heel.

Jasmine Horsey, Commissioning Editor, Non-Fiction in the UK, commented, 'We are thrilled and very proud that This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends has been awarded the FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year 2021. The book is a masterclass in non-fiction: both a gripping reading experience, and an extraordinary feat of reporting about one of the most extreme threats we face today. We couldn't be happier that Nicole's brave and urgent work has been recognised in this way.'

The award was presented by Magnus Tyreman, McKinsey's managing partner Europe, who described Nicole's work as "an alarming book" that "makes a compelling, granular and matter-of-fact case for how vulnerable global computer systems have become, even as it also comes with an urgent plea for specific and systematic action". *

Anton Mueller, Executive Editor at Bloomsbury USA, who acquired and edited the book summed up the achievement. "Everyone told Nicole she couldn't write this book but she did it anyway. It's been a thrill to watch her figure out one of the most secretive black markets on the plant and get sources who never talk to talk. What Nicole reveals about the market for cyber weapons is revelatory and important and Bloomsbury couldn't be more pleased that her work has been recognized by this award."

*Source: Financial Times, 2 December 2021:https://www.ft.com/content/35f93c24-2f40-45c8-b22b-da7f8df8d977

-ENDS-

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Bloomsbury is a leading independent publisher of fiction, non-fiction, children's, specialist, academic and professional titles, listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is one of the few publishers with a portfolio that includes both general and academic publishing. Bloomsbury's ambitious growth story has seen the Group become a significant global publisher with offices in the UK, US, Australia and India.

Disclaimer

Bloomsbury Publishing plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
12:42pBLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING : author Nicole Perlroth wins Financial Times & McKinsey Business Bo..
PU
11/04BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/28Bloomsbury prioritising sustainability ahead of COP26
PU
10/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips, midcaps gain after UK growth forecast lifted
RE
10/27Interim Results 2021
PU
10/27European Companies Anticipate Supply Chain Issues Will Stretch Into 2022
DJ
10/27FTSE 100 slips, midcaps gain after UK growth forecast lifted
RE
10/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors fear austerity measures in Sunak's budget
10/27FTSE 100 Falls Ahead of Budget
DJ
10/27Bloomsbury Publishing records highest ever first half sales and profits
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 193 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2022 13,3 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net cash 2022 41,5 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 287 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 738
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
Duration : Period :
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 351,00 GBX
Average target price 385,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Nigel Newton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Penelope Samantha Juliette Scott-Bayfield Group Finance Director & Director
Richard Peter Lambert Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Leslie-Ann Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC19.39%382
SCHIBSTED ASA8.57%9 516
INFORMA PLC-14.61%9 372
PEARSON PLC-15.31%5 777
LAGARDÈRE S.A.11.91%3 629
KADOKAWA CORPORATION51.13%3 481