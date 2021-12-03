Bloomsbury Publishing : author Nicole Perlroth wins Financial Times & McKinsey Business Book of the Year 2021 for This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends

2 December 2021, LONDON:

Bloomsbury, the leading independent publisher, is delighted to announce thatThis Is How They Tell Me the World Ends, by Nicole Perlroth, has won the 2021 FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year, one of the UK's premier prizes for non-fiction books and published by the company globally

This accolade marks a hat-trick of awards this year for Bloomsbury authors, following the recent successes of Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, and Susanna Clarke, who was awarded the 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction.

The Business Book of the Year was first awarded in 2005 and is presented to the book which makes "the most compelling and enjoyable insight into modern business issues." The £30,000 prize was judged by a number of industry-leading panellists, including Mimi Alemayehou, senior vice-president for public-private partnerships at Mastercard's humanitarian and development group; Mitchell Baker, chief executive, Mozilla Corporation; and Mohamed El-Erian, president, Queens' College, Cambridge.

Filled with spies, hackers, arms dealers, and a few unsung heroes, written like a thriller and a reference,This Is How They Tell Me the World Endsis an astonishing feat of journalism. Based on years of reporting and hundreds of interviews, The New York Times reporter Nicole Perlroth lifts the curtain on a market in shadow, revealing the urgent threat faced by us all if we cannot bring the global cyber arms race to heel.

Jasmine Horsey, Commissioning Editor, Non-Fiction in the UK, commented, 'We are thrilled and very proud that This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends has been awarded the FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year 2021. The book is a masterclass in non-fiction: both a gripping reading experience, and an extraordinary feat of reporting about one of the most extreme threats we face today. We couldn't be happier that Nicole's brave and urgent work has been recognised in this way.'

The award was presented by Magnus Tyreman, McKinsey's managing partner Europe, who described Nicole's work as "an alarming book" that "makes a compelling, granular and matter-of-fact case for how vulnerable global computer systems have become, even as it also comes with an urgent plea for specific and systematic action". *

Anton Mueller, Executive Editor at Bloomsbury USA, who acquired and edited the book summed up the achievement. "Everyone told Nicole she couldn't write this book but she did it anyway. It's been a thrill to watch her figure out one of the most secretive black markets on the plant and get sources who never talk to talk. What Nicole reveals about the market for cyber weapons is revelatory and important and Bloomsbury couldn't be more pleased that her work has been recognized by this award."

*Source: Financial Times, 2 December 2021: https://www.ft.com/content/35f93c24-2f40-45c8-b22b-da7f8df8d977

-ENDS-

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Bloomsbury is a leading independent publisher of fiction, non-fiction, children's, specialist, academic and professional titles, listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is one of the few publishers with a portfolio that includes both general and academic publishing. Bloomsbury's ambitious growth story has seen the Group become a significant global publisher with offices in the UK, US, Australia and India.