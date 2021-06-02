Bloomsbury Publishing : Preliminary Results 2021

2020/21 - A STEP CHANGE

Excellent results - highest sales ever and highest profit before tax since 2006

Revenue up 14% - significantly outperforming the industry's 2% growth*

Third profit upgrade for 2020/21, and guidance increased for 2021/22

Bestsellers - numerous frontlist and backlist titles became bestsellers, key zeitgeist genres striking a chord with readers during lockdown

People - attracted and hired some of the top talent in the publishing industry; appointed Baroness Lola Young to our Board of Directors

Dividend - increased final dividend by 10% and proposed a special dividend of 9.78 pence per share