Bloomsbury Publishing : Preliminary Results 2021

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021
2020/21 - A STEP CHANGE
Excellent results - highest sales ever and highest profit before tax since 2006
Revenue up 14% - significantly outperforming the industry's 2% growth*
Third profit upgrade for 2020/21, and guidance increased for 2021/22
Bestsellers - numerous frontlist and backlist titles became bestsellers, key zeitgeist genres striking a chord with readers during lockdown
People - attracted and hired some of the top talent in the publishing industry; appointed Baroness Lola Young to our Board of Directors
Dividend - increased final dividend by 10% and proposed a special dividend of 9.78 pence per share
The popularity of reading has been a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark year. "
*Publishers Association: 2020 Market up 2%
EXCELLENT RESULTS
Revenue of £185.1m, highest ever, and 14% growth year-on-year*
22% increase in profit before taxation and highlighted items to £19.2m
Excellent Consumer performance - revenue up 22%*
Academic market shift to digital learning: success and validation of long-term Bloomsbury Digital Resources strategy
Final dividend of 7.58p, up 10%
Special dividend of 9.78p
Future growth through acquisitions - Red Globe Press completed post year end
*Publishers Association: 2020 market up 2% year-on year and consumer market up 7% year-on-year
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
£m
|
2020/21
|
2019/20
|
%
|
CER3 %
|
Revenue
|
185.1
|
162.8
|
14%
|
14%
|
Pre-tax profit margin
|
10.3%
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit
|
19.2
|
15.7
|
22%
|
23%
|
Effective tax rate2
|
20.1%
|
19.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
18.68p
|
16.23p
|
15%
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash
|
54.5
|
31.3
|
74%
|
76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year dividend per share4
|
8.86p
|
8.17p
|
8%
|
|
Special dividend per share
|
9.78p
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
1.
|
The above results are adjusted by excluding highlighted items, comprising legal and professional costs relating to acquisitions and restructuring costs (£1.3m), amortisation of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
(£1.8m) and a £1.3m US Government PaycheckProtection Program grant, which are shown on slide 34
|
|
2.
|
The effective tax rate is the adjusted rate used to calculate adjusted EPS. The reported rate in the period is 21% (2019/20: 21%)
|
|
3.
|
CER is results at constant exchange rates calculated by applying monthly average exchange rates for 2019/20 to the monthly results for 2020/21
|
4
|
4.
|
The 2019/20 value comprises the cash interim dividend of 1.28p and a bonus issue with a value equivalent to 6.89p
|
RESULTS BY PUBLISHING DIVISION
Success of unique diversified strategy - Consumer and academic publishing
|
£m
|
Consumer
|
Non-Consumer
|
Revenues 2020/21
|
118.3
|
66.8
|
|
|
|
Revenues 2019/20
|
96.8
|
66.0
|
|
|
|
Change %
|
22%
|
1%
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax 2020/211
|
14.2
|
5.4
|
Profit before tax 2019/201
|
8.9
|
6.7
|
Change %
|
61%
|
(19%)
|
|
|
|
Profit margin 2020/21
|
12%
|
8.1%
|
Profit margin 2019/20
|
9.2%
|
10.2%
|
|
|
Note:
1. The above results are adjusted by excluding highlighted items of £1.8m, comprising legal and professional costs relating to acquisitions and restructuring costs, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and a US Government Paycheck Protection Program grant, which are shown on slide 34
5
Disclaimer
