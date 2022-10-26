Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:24 2022-10-26 am EDT
427.98 GBX   +4.77%
06:40aBloomsbury Publishing raises interim dividend as posts record profit
AI
04:55aFTSE 100 Flat as Traders Weigh Mixed Earnings
DJ
03:48aPound Could Recover Further Vs Dollar if Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
Bloomsbury Publishing raises interim dividend as posts record profit

10/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
(Alliance News) - Bloomsbury Publishing PLC on Wednesday reported its highest revenue and profit ever as it continues to benefit from a boom i book reading.

For the six months to August 31, the London-based publisher the Harry Potter books reported a pretax profit of GBP12.9 million, a record in the company's history, up 17% from GBP11.1 million a year ago. The firm said revenue rose 22% to a record GBP122.9 million from GBP100.7 million.

Bloomsbury increased its interim dividend by 5.2% to 1.41 pence per share from 1.34p.

Bloomsbury was boosted by a 69% surge in digital resources revenue to GBP13.6 million from GBP8.0 million a year ago. Profit from the unit more than doubled to GBP6.6 million from GBP2.8 million.

Net cash however decreased by 5.0% to GBP41.5 million from GBP43.7 million.

Bloomsbury shares were 4.8% higher at 427.98 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 240 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2023 18,3 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net cash 2023 48,5 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 332 M 381 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 914
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 408,50 GBX
Average target price 435,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Nigel Newton Founder
Penelope Samantha Juliette Scott-Bayfield Group Finance Director & Director
Richard Peter Lambert Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie-Ann Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Baroness Lola Young Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC13.47%381
PEARSON PLC56.13%7 926
SCHIBSTED ASA-52.51%3 587
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED2.35%2 899
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-10.61%2 528
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-28.30%2 451