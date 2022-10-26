Bloomsbury Publishing raises interim dividend as posts record profit

(Alliance News) - Bloomsbury Publishing PLC on Wednesday reported its highest revenue and profit ever as it continues to benefit from a boom i book reading.

For the six months to August 31, the London-based publisher the Harry Potter books reported a pretax profit of GBP12.9 million, a record in the company's history, up 17% from GBP11.1 million a year ago. The firm said revenue rose 22% to a record GBP122.9 million from GBP100.7 million.

Bloomsbury increased its interim dividend by 5.2% to 1.41 pence per share from 1.34p.

Bloomsbury was boosted by a 69% surge in digital resources revenue to GBP13.6 million from GBP8.0 million a year ago. Profit from the unit more than doubled to GBP6.6 million from GBP2.8 million.

Net cash however decreased by 5.0% to GBP41.5 million from GBP43.7 million.

Bloomsbury shares were 4.8% higher at 427.98 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.