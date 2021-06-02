Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bloomsbury Publishing plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMY   GB0033147751

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Harry Potter publisher boosts earnings view as lockdown reading casts a spell

06/02/2021 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A store assistant holds copies of the book of the play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two at a bookstore in London

(Reuters) -Bloomsbury Publishing declared a special dividend and lifted targets for the current year, after strong book sales during lockdowns drove a 22% surge in the Harry Potter publisher's annual earnings.

Profit before taxation and highlighted items rose to 19.2 million pounds ($27.17 million) in the 12 months to Feb. 28 from 15.7 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue jumped 14% to 185.1 million pounds.

"The strength of demand for our titles, in print, e-book and audio, and the surge in sales of our digital products, demonstrate the strength of our long-term growth strategy," Chief Executive Nigel Newton said.

London-based Bloomsbury had upgraded its 2020-2021 targets multiple times this year thanks to "an exceptional sales performance" in its consumer division for both adult and children's publishing.

The company proposed a special dividend of 9.78 pence in addition to a 10% rise in its final dividend to 7.58 pence per share.

Bloomsbury also expects fiscal 2021-2022 results to be comfortably ahead of market estimates, which call for revenues of 177.5 million pounds and profit before taxation and highlighted items of 17.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7066 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 180 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 12,5 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net cash 2021 54,2 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 251 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 722
Free-Float 95,2%
Technical analysis trends BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 331,67 GBX
Last Close Price 309,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
