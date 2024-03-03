4,663,548 Equity Shares of BLS E-Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024.

Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post issue equity share capital of the company held by the Promoter shall be considered as minimum promoters? contribution and locked-in for a period of three years or any other period as may be prescribed under applicable law, from the date of allotment (?Promoter?s Contribution?) and the Promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment.



The entire pre-issue equity share capital of the company (including those equity shares held by the Promoter in excess of Promoter?s Contribution), shall, unless otherwise permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of allotment or any other period as may be prescribed under applicable law.



The entire pre-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company (including those Equity Shares held by our Promoters in excess of Promoter?s Contribution), shall, unless otherwise permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment or any other period as may be prescribed under applicable law.



50% of the Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period 90 days from the date of Allotment and the remaining 50% shall be locked-in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.