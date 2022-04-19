BLS International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

BLS International Services Limited (BLS)
B roadcast Date And Time : 19/04/2022 10:26:26 Announcement : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Description :
BLS International Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Schedule of Analyst(s)/Investor(s) meeting under Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:03:04 UTC.