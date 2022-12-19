BLS International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

Date: 19th December 2022 National Stock Exchange of BSE Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange India Ltd., of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot Bandra Kurla Complex Towers, No. C62, G - Block, Opp. Bandra [E], Mumbai - Dalal Street, Fort, Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla, 400051 Mumbai - 400 001 Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098 NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS BSE Scrip Code: 540073 MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Investor/Analyst meet

Pursuant to regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") read with part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform to your good office that the management of BLS International Services Limited ("the Company") will have a conference call with Analysts/Investors today i.e. on Monday, 19th December 2022, the details of the same are given below:

S. no. Date Name Venue 1 19th December 2022 JM Financial Online

Note: The schedule of the aforesaid meetings is subject to change. The changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Fund / Broking House / Company.

Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting. The discussions will be based on the financial and operational performance of the Company as already mentioned in the investor presentation/ Investor updates which has been submitted with the stock exchanges and has also been uploaded on the website of the Company www.blsinternational.comfor the information of members and the public at large.

Pursuant to regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations, aforesaid information shall be disclosed on the website of the company viz. https://www.blsinternational.com/