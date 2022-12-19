Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BLS International Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:15 2022-12-19 am EST
198.50 INR   +1.09%
12:08aBls International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
PU
12/12BLS International Allots Over 205 Million Bonus Shares
MT
11/22Bls International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLS International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

12/19/2022 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 19th December 2022

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Ltd.,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

India Ltd.,

of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot

Bandra Kurla Complex

Towers,

No. C62, G - Block, Opp.

Bandra [E], Mumbai -

Dalal Street, Fort,

Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla,

400051

Mumbai - 400 001

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai

- 400098

NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS

BSE Scrip Code: 540073

MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Investor/Analyst meet

Pursuant to regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") read with part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform to your good office that the management of BLS International Services Limited ("the Company") will have a conference call with Analysts/Investors today i.e. on Monday, 19th December 2022, the details of the same are given below:

S. no.

Date

Name

Venue

1

19th December 2022

JM Financial

Online

Note: The schedule of the aforesaid meetings is subject to change. The changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Fund / Broking House / Company.

Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting. The discussions will be based on the financial and operational performance of the Company as already mentioned in the investor presentation/ Investor updates which has been submitted with the stock exchanges and has also been uploaded on the website of the Company www.blsinternational.comfor the information of members and the public at large.

Pursuant to regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations, aforesaid information shall be disclosed on the website of the company viz. https://www.blsinternational.com/

This is for your information and record.

Yours Faithfully,

For BLS International Services Limited

DHARAK

Digitally signed by

DHARAK ARVIND MEHTA

ARVIND MEHTA Date: 2022.12.19 09:06:57 +05'30'

…………………….

Dharak Mehta

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ICSI Membership No.: A40502

Place: New Delhi

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 05:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
12:08aBls International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
PU
12/12BLS International Allots Over 205 Million Bonus Shares
MT
11/22Bls International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/14Bls International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/10Bls International Services : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/09BLS International Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/09Transcript : BLS International Services Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 0..
CI
11/09Bls International Services : Financial Results Updates
PU
11/07BLS International Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
11/03Bls International Services : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 14 652 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2023 1 966 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net cash 2023 4 667 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,8x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 80 631 M 974 M 974 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float -
Chart BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BLS International Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 196,35 INR
Average target price 192,50 INR
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shikhar Aggarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikhil Gupta Executive Director
Amit Sudhakar Chief Financial Officer
Diwakar Aggarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Desai Nirav Subhash Senior General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED315.78%974
ACCENTURE PLC-36.20%166 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.32%143 274
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.86%126 722
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.19%102 483
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.36%76 982