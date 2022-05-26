Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BLS International Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/26 06:28:01 am EDT
187.60 INR   +0.97%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLS International Services : Code Of Conduct Under SEBI (PIT) Reg. 2015

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
BLS International Services Limited (BLS)B roadcast Date And Time : 26/05/2022 10:15:17 Announcement : Code Of Conduct Under SEBI (PIT) Reg. 2015 Description :

BLS International Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Reporting of violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06:40aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Code Of Conduct Under SEBI (PIT) Reg. 2015
PU
05/24BLS International to Process German Visas in North America, Mexico
MT
05/24BLS International Services Limited Signs 7-Year Contract to Process Short-Term and Long..
CI
05/20BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Code Of Conduct Under SEBI (PIT) Reg. 2015
PU
05/10Bls International Services Limited Announces Final Dividend
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : BLS International Services Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/09BLS International Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue
MT
05/07BLS International Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and ..
CI
04/28BLS International Secvices Board to Consider Final Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
04/28BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Record Date
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 8 049 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 1 051 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2022 4 005 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,9x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 38 010 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BLS International Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 185,80 INR
Average target price 185,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shikhar Aggarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikhil Gupta Executive Director
Amit Sudhakar Chief Financial Officer
Diwakar Aggarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Vineet Gaur General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED96.72%490
ACCENTURE PLC-32.54%177 124
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.27%149 443
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.55%120 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.73%89 356
INFOSYS LIMITED-25.28%76 265