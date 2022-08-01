Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BLS International Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:24 2022-08-01 am EDT
239.10 INR   -1.03%
01:04aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
07/18BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
07/13BLS International Services to Offer Government Services in Two Karnataka Cities in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLS International Services : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

08/01/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BLS International Services Limited (BLS)B roadcast Date And Time : 01/08/2022 10:22:39 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Description :

BLS International Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
01:04aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
07/18BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
07/13BLS International Services to Offer Government Services in Two Karnataka Cities in Indi..
MT
07/13BLS International's Signs Agreement with Department of Administrative Reforms, Governme..
CI
07/05BLS International Receives Contract from Thai Embassy to Provide Visa Services in Kenya
MT
07/05BLS International Services Limited Signs Contract with the Royal Thai Embassy to Provid..
CI
06/23BLS International Services Secures Contract from State Government of West Bengal in Ind..
MT
06/22BLS International Signs Agreement with Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, G..
CI
06/15BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/08BLS to Acquire Majority Stake in ZERO Mass for Nearly $14 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 049 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 1 051 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net cash 2022 4 005 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,3x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 49 425 M 623 M 623 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BLS International Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 241,60 INR
Average target price 185,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shikhar Aggarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikhil Gupta Executive Director
Amit Sudhakar Chief Financial Officer
Diwakar Aggarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Vineet Gaur General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED155.80%623
ACCENTURE PLC-26.12%193 724
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.67%152 286
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.21%100 330
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.91%81 933
VMWARE, INC.0.28%48 972