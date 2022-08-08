Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BLS International Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:15 2022-08-08 am EDT
238.80 INR   -2.95%
02:14aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
01:24aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Financial Results Updates
PU
08/05BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLS International Services : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BLS International Services Limited (BLS)B roadcast Date And Time : 08/08/2022 11:10:48 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

BLS International Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
02:14aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
01:24aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Financial Results Updates
PU
08/05BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
08/05BLS International Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
08/05BLS International Services Limited Approves the Re-Constitution of Business and Finance..
CI
08/04BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Updates
PU
08/01BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
07/18BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
07/13BLS International Services to Offer Government Services in Two Karnataka Cities in Indi..
MT
07/13BLS International's Signs Agreement with Department of Administrative Reforms, Governme..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 049 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 1 051 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net cash 2022 4 005 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,2x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 50 336 M 634 M 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BLS International Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 246,05 INR
Average target price 185,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shikhar Aggarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikhil Gupta Executive Director
Amit Sudhakar Chief Financial Officer
Diwakar Aggarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Vineet Gaur General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED160.51%634
ACCENTURE PLC-25.38%195 679
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.99%155 089
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.25%102 716
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.36%85 412
SNOWFLAKE INC.-51.14%52 652