BLS International Services : Extra Ordinary Meeting

April 15, 2022

SUBJECT: Intimation of Date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and Notice thereof.

In continuation of our earlier corporate announcement dated April 13, 2022 and subsequent meeting of Business and Finance committee held on April 13, 2022, with consultation of Directors of the Board, please find enclosed Notice convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of members of BLS International Services Limited ("the Company") scheduled to be held on Monday, May 09, 2022 at 10:30 A,M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility, to transact the businesses as mentioned below:.

Sr. No. Particulars 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company 2. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares

In view of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has, vide its Circular dated 8th April, 2020, 13th April, 2020, 5th May, 2020, 15th June 2020, 28th September, 2020, 31st December, 2020, 23rd June, 2021 and 8th December 2021 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars")permitted the holding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. Accordingly, in compliance with the provisions of the MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars, the EGM of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, May 09, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means ("VC/OAVM") facility to transact the business(s) as set out in the Notice of EGM.

The Company is providing remote e-voting and e-voting facility at EGM to the members through electronic voting platform of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Members holding shares either in physical form or dematerialized form as on cut-off date Monday, May, 02, 2022 may cast their votes

electronically on the resolutions included in the Notice of EGM. The remote e-voting shall commence from 09:00 am (IST) on Thursday, May 05, 2022 and shall end at 05:00 p.m. (IST) on Sunday, May 08, 2022. The instructions on the process of e-voting, including the manner in which the members holding shares in physical form or who have not registered their e-mail address can cast their vote through e-voting, has been provided as part of Notice of EGM.

This disclosure is given pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s) and re-enactment(s) thereof).

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the website of the Company at www.blsinternational.com

Kindly take the above intimation in your records.

For BLS International Services Limited

Dharak A. Mehta

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer ICSI Membership No.: ACS40502

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

CIN - L51909DL1983PLC016907

Regd. Office: G-4B-1, Mathura Road, Extension Mohan Co-Operative Indl.Estate, New Delhi, 110044

Tel: +91 11-23310658, Fax: +91 11 23755264,

Website: www.blsinternational.com , E-mail: compliance@blsinternational.net

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of the Members of BLS International Services Limited will be held on Monday, May 09, 2022 at 10:30 A,M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility, to transact the businesses as mentioned below:

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

Resolution No. 1

Increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 13, Section 61 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and the provisions of Articles of Association of the Company, the consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from ₹ 20,24,50,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Twenty four lakh and fifty thousand only) divided into 20,24,50,000 (Twenty Crores Twenty four lakh and fifty thousand) Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One only) each to ₹ 25,00,00,000/- (Rupee Twenty Five Crores only) divided into 25,00,00,000 (Twenty Five Crores) Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One only) each by creation of additional 4,75,50,000 (Four Crores Seventy Five Lakhs and Fifty thousand only) equity shares of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One only) each ranking pari passu with the existing equity share of the Company and consequently, the existing Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, be and is hereby replaced with the following new Clause V:

"The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is ₹ 25,00,00,000/- (Rupee Twenty Five Crores only) divided into 25,00,00,000 (Twenty Five Crores) Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One only) each."

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director (DIN: 06975729) and Mr. Amit Sudhakar, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Dharak Mehta, Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things including but not limited to filing of necessary forms/documents with the appropriate authorities and to execute all such deeds, documents, instruments, and writings as it may in its sole and absolute discretion deem necessary or expedient and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in regard thereto."

Resolution No. 2

Issue of Bonus Equity Shares:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 63 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and read with The Companies (Share Capital & Debentures) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s), amendments or re‐ enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable provisions of regulations and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof from the time being in force, the enabling provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, and pursuant to the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "the Board", which expression shall be deemed to include a Committee of Directors or officer(s) of the Company duly authorized in this behalf), along with consents, permissions and sanctions, if any, as may be required from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Registrar of Companies (ROC) and/or any other appropriate statutory regulatory authorities, government authorities or departments, institutions or bodies as may be required in this regard, approval of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded to the Board for capitalization of such sum out of free reserves and/or such other account as may be considered necessary by the Board, for the purpose of the issue of bonus equity shares of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One only) each, credited as fully paid-up equity shares to the holders of the existing equity shares of the Company in consideration of their said holding and whose names appear in the Register of Members maintained by the Company/List of Beneficial Owners as received from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), on such date ("Record Date") as may be fixed in this regard by the Board/ Committee thereof, in the proportion of 1 (One) fully paid up equity share for every 1 (One) existing fully paid up equity share held by the Members and that the Bonus shares so issued and allotted shall, for all purposes, be treated as an increase in the paid-up Share Capital of the Company held by each such member.;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the equity shares of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One only) each to be issued and allotted as bonus shares shall be subject to the terms of Memorandum & Articles of Association of the Company and shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing fully paid equity shares of the Company and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend (s) and any other corporate actions to be declared after the bonus shares are allotted;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to make appropriate adjustments to the Options under the existing "BLS International Employee Stock Option Scheme- 2020" (whether vested or unvested), consequent to the issue of Bonus Shares.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in the case of members who hold shares or opt to receive the shares in dematerialised form, the bonus equity shares shall be credited to the respective beneficiary accounts of the members with their respective Depository Participant(s) and in the case of members who hold equity shares in certificate form, the share certificate(s) in respect of the bonus equity shares shall be dispatched, within such time as prescribed by law and the relevant authorities;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the issue and allotment of the bonus equity shares to the extent they relate to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India, Overseas Corporate Bodies (OCBs), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), Foreign Institutional Investor (FIIs) and other foreign investors of the Company will be subject to the approval of the RBI, if applicable and as may be necessary;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to the above resolutions, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director (DIN: 06975729) and Mr. Amit Sudhakar, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Dharak Mehta, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters, and things and execute all such deeds, documents, instruments and writings as it may in its sole andabsolute discretion deem necessary, expedient or incidental in this regard including but without limitation to file any documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchange(s) where the shares of the Company are listed, Depositories, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and/ or Concerned Authorities, applying and seeking necessary listing approvals from the Stock Exchange(s), and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in regard thereto."

Registered Office: G-4B-1, Mathura Road, By Order of the Board Extension Mohan Co-Operative Indl.Estate, For BLS International Services Limited New Delhi, 110044 Sd/- Place: New Delhi Dharak Mehta Date: April 13, 2022 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer NOTES: