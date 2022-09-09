Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BLS International Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:22 2022-09-09 am EDT
251.70 INR   -0.91%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLS International Services : General updates

09/09/2022 | 01:30am EDT
September 09, 2022

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Ltd.,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

India Ltd.,

of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot

Bandra Kurla Complex

Towers,

No. C62, G - Block, Opp.

Bandra [E], Mumbai -

Dalal Street, Fort,

Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla,

400051

Mumbai - 400 001

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai

- 400098

NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS

BSE Scrip Code: 540073

MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS

Subject: Allotment of 5,10,000 Equity Shares under BLS International Employees stock option Scheme 2020

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ('Committee') of the Company, by way of circular resolution with requisite majority on September 08 2022, has approved allotment of 5,10,000 equity shares (face value of Rs. 1/- each) of having an issue price at Rs. 60.50/- each including premium of Rs. 59.50/- per share to the BLS International Employees Welfare Trust ('BLS Trust') under BLS International Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020. The shares allotted to the BLS Trust shall be allocated/ transferred to the Eligible Employees upon Exercise of Options.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 20,49,00,000/- (20,49,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 1/- each) to Rs. 20,54,10,000 /- (consisting of 20,54,10,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each).

In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, the details of shares allotted as above are given as Annexure A.

You are requested to take above information and document on your record.

For BLS International Services Limited

Digitally signed

by DHARAK

DHARAK

ARVIND MEHTA

ARVIND MEHTA Date: 2022.09.09

10:32:42 +05'30'

……………………….

Dharak A. Mehta

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal

ICSI Membership No.: ACS40502

Encl: as above

Annexure A

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

Sl. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Company name and

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

address of Registered

G-4B-1 EXTENSION, MOHAN CO-OPERATIVE INDL. ESTATE, MATHURA

Office

ROAD NEW DELHI DL 110044 IN

2.

Name

of

the

Stock

BSE Limited (BSE)

Exchanges

on

which the

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

Company's shares are listed:

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEIL)

3.

Filing

date

of

the stateme

Filing date: August 12 2021; The Company had received 'in-principle' listing

nt referred in regulation 10(b)

approvals from BSE vide letter dated October 19, 2021, NSE vide letter

of the SEBI (Share Based

dated September 20, 2021 for 8,37,227 equity shares and from MSEI vide

Employee Benefits and

letter dated September 23, 2021 for 10,00,000 equity shares.

Sweat Equity) Regulations,

2021 with Stock Exchange.

The Company came up with a Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 to equity

shareholders which was approved by the shareholder through Extra

Ordinary General Meeting on May 09, 2022. As on record date of Bonus

issue i.e May 17, 2022 there were 5,96,227 options already been granted

which were pending for vesting/exercise. Hence the company has applied

and obtained in principal approval for such additional 5,96,227 (Five Lakhs

Ninety Six Thousand Two Hundered and Twenty Seven) Equity Shares.

Filing date: July 25 2022; The Company had received 'in-principle' listing

approvals from BSE vide letter dated August 23, 2022, NSE vide letter dated

August 19, 2022 and MSEI vide letter dated August 22, 2022 for additional

5,96,227 equity shares.

4. Filing Number, if any

In principal approval letter in reference of filing dated August 12 2021

BSE - DCS/FL/MJ/ESOP-IP/1577/2021-22

NSE - NSE/LIST/28252

MSEIL- MSE/LIST/2021/1060

In principal approval letter in reference of filing dated July 25 2022

BSE - DCS/IPO/TL/ESOP-IP/2457/2022-23

NSE - NSE/LIST/31952

MSEIL- MSE/LIST/2022/986

5.

Title of the Scheme

BLS International Employee Stock option Scheme- 2020

pursuant to which shares

are issued, if any

6.

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7.

Par value of the shares

Rs. 1/- per share

8.

Date of issue of shares

September 08, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued

5,10,000 Equity shares

10.

Share Certificate No., if

Not Applicable

11.

Distinctive number of the

20,49,00,001 To 20,54,10,000 (both inclusive)

share, if applicable

12.

ISIN Number of the shares

INE153T01027

if issued in Demat

13.

Exercise price per share:

Rs. 60.50/-per share

14.

Premium per share:

Rs. 59.50/- per share

15.

Total issued shares after

20,54,10,000 Equity Shares

this issue:

16.

Total Issued share capital

Rs. 20,54,10,000/-

after this issue:

17.

Details of any lock-in

on

Not applicable

the shares:

18.

Date of expiry of lock-in:

Not applicable

19.

Whether shares identical in

All shares of the Company allotted consequent to exercise of options

all respects to existing shares

shall rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company.

if not, when will they become

identical? :

20.

Details of listing fees, if

Not applicable

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
