BLS International Services : General updates

Subject: Allotment of 5,10,000 Equity Shares under BLS International Employees stock option Scheme 2020
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ('Committee') of the Company, by way of circular resolution with requisite majority on September 08 2022, has approved allotment of 5,10,000 equity shares (face value of Rs. 1/- each) of having an issue price at Rs. 60.50/- each including premium of Rs. 59.50/- per share to the BLS International Employees Welfare Trust ('BLS Trust') under BLS International Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020. The shares allotted to the BLS Trust shall be allocated/ transferred to the Eligible Employees upon Exercise of Options.
Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 20,49,00,000/- (20,49,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 1/- each) to Rs. 20,54,10,000 /- (consisting of 20,54,10,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each).
In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, the details of shares allotted as above are given as Annexure A.
You are requested to take above information and document on your record.
For BLS International Services Limited
Digitally signed
by DHARAK
DHARAK
ARVIND MEHTA
ARVIND MEHTA Date: 2022.09.09
10:32:42 +05'30'
……………………….
Dharak A. Mehta
Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal
ICSI Membership No.: ACS40502
Encl: as above
Annexure A
Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.
Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:29:05 UTC.