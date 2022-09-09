BLS International Services : General updates

September 09, 2022 National Stock Exchange of BSE Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange India Ltd., of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot Bandra Kurla Complex Towers, No. C62, G - Block, Opp. Bandra [E], Mumbai - Dalal Street, Fort, Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla, 400051 Mumbai - 400 001 Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098 NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS BSE Scrip Code: 540073 MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS

Subject: Allotment of 5,10,000 Equity Shares under BLS International Employees stock option Scheme 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ('Committee') of the Company, by way of circular resolution with requisite majority on September 08 2022, has approved allotment of 5,10,000 equity shares (face value of Rs. 1/- each) of having an issue price at Rs. 60.50/- each including premium of Rs. 59.50/- per share to the BLS International Employees Welfare Trust ('BLS Trust') under BLS International Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020. The shares allotted to the BLS Trust shall be allocated/ transferred to the Eligible Employees upon Exercise of Options.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 20,49,00,000/- (20,49,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 1/- each) to Rs. 20,54,10,000 /- (consisting of 20,54,10,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each).

In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, the details of shares allotted as above are given as Annexure A.

