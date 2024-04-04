April 04, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India
BSE Ltd.,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of
Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy
India Ltd.,
Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G,
Towers,
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No.
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra [E],
Dalal Street, Fort,
C62, G - Block, Opp. Trident Hotel,
Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra Kurla, Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400098
NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS
BSE Scrip Code: 540073
MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS
Subject: Intimation of Credit rating
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the CRISIL credit rating rationale letter dated April 03, 2024 received by the Company from CRISIL. As per the letter received form CRISIL, the rating reaffirmation are as under:
Total bank loan facilities rated
Rs. 300 Crore
Long term rating
CRISIL A/Positive (Removed from 'Rating Watch with
Developing Implications'; Rating Reaffirmed)
Short term rating
CRISIL A1 (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing
Implications'; Rating Reaffirmed)
The aforementioned letters are also available on website of the Company and website of the CRISIL Ratings.
You are requested to take the same on your records.
For BLS International Services Limited
.………………………
Dharak A. Mehta
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer ICSI membership no. FCS12878
Encl: as above
4/4/24, 1:02 PM
Rating Rationale
Rating Rationale
April 03, 2024 | Mumbai
BLS International Services Limited
Ratings removed from 'Watch Developing'; Ratings Reaffirmed
Rating Action
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated
Rs.300 Crore
Long Term Rating
CRISIL A/Positive (Removed from 'Rating Watch with
Developing Implications'; Rating Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating
CRISIL A1 (Removed from 'Rating Watch with
Developing Implications'; Rating Reaffirmed)
Note: None of the Directors on CRISIL Ratings Limited's Board are members of rating committee and thus do not participate in discussion or assignment of any ratings. The Board of Directors also does not discuss any ratings at its meetings.
1 crore = 10 million
Refer to Annexure for Details of Instruments & Bank Facilities
Detailed Rationale
CRISIL Ratings has removed its ratings on the bank facilities and debt instruments of BLS International ServicesLtd (BLS; a part of the BLS International group) from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' and has reaffirmed its ratings at 'CRISIL A/CRISIL A1' while assigning a 'Positive' outlook to its long-term rating.
The ratings were placed on developing watch following the corporate announcement madeby BLS on January 15, 2024, that its wholly owned subsidiary - BLS International FZE, UA has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in iData Danismanlik Ve Hizmet DisTicaret Anonim Sirketi ("iDATA") and its wholly owned subsidiaries for an enterprise value of Euro 50million (~ Rs 450 crore) and additional milestone-based payments. The acquisition was to be funded mainly through internal accrual and available reserves. Furthermore, the transaction was anticipated to be completed in fiscal 2024, subject to government and regulatory approvals.
Having assessed the details of the acquisition and performance of the company (iData) with revenueof around Rs 212 crore during Jan-Oct'23, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin of nearly 61% during the same period, the acquisition is expected to have strong operational and financial synergies for the group. Furthermore, CRISIL Ratings has revised the outlook to 'Positive' with expected improvement in the business risk profile of the group, backed by synergies from the recent acquisition of iData, apart from regular growth, following easing of travel restrictions. Improved contribution from value-added services and better volumes have helped the operating margin improve to 20.69% during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 (15.26% in fiscal 2023) while revenue is projected to record a compound annual growth rate of 33-35% for the four fiscals till 2024. Going forward, timely completion of iData acquisition leading to sustenance of operating margin amidst steady business growth will remain a key monitorable.
The ratings also factor in the company's robust financial risk profile, aided by efficient working capitalmanagement, better accretion to reserves and absence of sizeable debt-funded capital expenditure (capex). Liquidity remains comfortable, backed by healthy net cash accrual, available cushion in bank limit and sizeable unencumbered cash reserves.
The ratings continue to reflect the established market position of the BLS International group in the visa outsourcing services sector, and its robust financial risk profile. These strengths are partially offset by the moderate scale of operations and susceptibility to change in regulations by concerned ministriesof various countries.
Analytical Approach
CRISIL Ratings has combined the business and financial risk profiles of BLS, BLS International FZE (100% subsidiary of BLS), and their step-down subsidiaries. This is because all these entities, collectively referred to as the BLS International group, are under a common management with strongfinancial linkages via equity share capital, revenue sharing, and loans and advances.
Please refer Annexure - List of Entities Consolidated, which captures the list of entities considered and their analytical treatment of consolidation.
https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/BLSInternationalServicesLimited_April 03_ 2024_RR_339726.html
1/7
4/4/24, 1:02 PMRating Rationale
Key Rating Drivers & Detailed Description
Strengths:
Established market position in the visa services business: The three-decade-longexperience of promoters has
helped the group build a strong brand name andmarket position. Over the years, the group has expanded its reach to various countries, and is now present in more than 66 countries, catering to 45-50 clients in the government sector worldwide. It is one of the largest players globally in visa, passport, consular and citizen services.
Revenue is expected to improve to Rs 1,650-1,700 crore during fiscal 2024, from Rs 1,525 crore during fiscal 2023, reflecting year-on-year growth of nearly 11%. CRISIL Ratings believes that the business risk profile shall further improve over the medium term, backed by steady growth in tourism and improved penetration in digital business through onboarding of new customers and incremental business from iData.
Robust financial risk profile: Financial risk profile will continue to strengthen, backed by better accretion to reserves and prudent working capital management. Networth projected in the range of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore as on March 31, 2024 (up from Rs 702crore as on March 31, 2023) provides strong financial flexibility to raise external debt for business requirement, as and when required. With a debt-free capital structure and improving operating margin, debt protection indicators shall also remain strong. In the absence of anydebt-funded capex or acquisition plans, or any stretch in the working capital cycle, financial flexibility is slated to improve.
Weaknesses:
Moderate scale of operations and susceptibility to changes in regulations by the concerned ministries of
various countries: Contracts with diplomatic missions are generally tender based and have certain pre-requisites such as experience in visa outsourcing, a robust credit history, adequate information technology infrastructure, operational expertise, and a strong background check. Thus, non-renewal of contractsat the end of their term or inability to bag new contracts could weaken the revenue profile. Though theestablished market position of the group and subsequent growth in business reported over the years mitigate the aforestated risk, sustenance of growth remains a key monitorable. Fall in demand and/orany unfavorable acquisition could also adversely impact the overall business risk profile.
Limited track record of sustained improvement in operating profitability: Operating margin of thegroup was in the
range of 13-15% over fiscals 2022 and 2023. With better contribution from value- added services, higher volume and change in revenue reporting policy adopted by the group, the margin has improved during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 to 20.69% (April-Dec). Nevertheless, track record of sustained improvement in margin, amidst steady business growth, is limited. Acquisitionof iData, which is a high profitability centre for the group, should boost overall profitability. Sustainability of the same is a key monitorable.
Liquidity: Strong
Liquidity is marked by strong cash accrual, nil bank limit utilisation and prudent working capital management. Cash accrual of Rs 250-270 crore expected per fiscal should cover the incremental working capital expenses and capex/ acquisition plans, in the absence of any term debt obligation over the medium term. Further, sizeable cash reserves (Rs 950-1,000 crore as of February 2024) and strong networth enhance the overall financial flexibility of the group. Current ratio is estimated to be around 89 times as of March 31, 2023.
Outlook: Positive
The BLS International group will continue to benefit from its established market position in the visa services business and its presence across diverse segments including passport, consular and citizenservices.
Rating Sensitivity factors
Upward factors
Sustained growth in revenue, driven by onboarding of new customers and timely renewal of contracts, with steady operating margin of 20-22%, leading to higher-than-expected net cash accrual.
Efficient working capital management ensuring low to nil reliance on external debt and hence, sustenance of robust financial risk profile and liquidity.
Timely completion of iData/any other acquisition, with no cost overrun.
Downward factors
Any large, debt-funded capex or acquisition, weakening the financial risk profile and liquidity.
Drop in cash accrual to Rs 80-90 crore, owing to a decline in operating income and/or margin, or any unfavorable/unrelated business acquisition.
About the Company
Established in 1983, BLS is a specialist provider of visa, passport and attestation services to Indian missions across the world. It serves the diplomatic missions by managing all administrative and non- judgmental tasks related to the entire life cycle of a visa application process.
The company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange and Metropolitan Stock Exchange in 2016. BLS is present in over 62 countries either through joint ventures with local players or via wholly owned subsidiaries
https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/BLSInternationalServicesLimited_April 03_ 2024_RR_339726.html
2/7
4/4/24, 1:02 PM
Rating Rationale
(BLS International FZE and others).
Key Financial Indicators
As on/for the period ended March 31
Unit
2023
2022
Operating income
Rs.Crore
1516
849
Reported profit after tax
Rs.Crore
204
111.20
PAT margin
%
13.39
13.1
Adjusted debt/Adjusted networth
Times
0.01
0.01
Interest coverage
Times
90.44
64.92
Any other information: Not Applicable
Note on complexity levels of the rated instrument:
CRISIL Ratings` complexity levels are assigned to various types of financial instruments and are included (where applicable) in the 'Annexure - Details of Instrument' in this Rating Rationale.
CRISIL Ratings will disclose complexity level for all securities - including those that are yet to be placed - based on available information. The complexity level for instruments may be updated, where required, in the rating rationale published subsequent to the issuance of the instrument when details on such features are available.
For more details on the CRISIL Ratings` complexity levels please visit www.crisilratings.com. Users may also call the Customer Service Helpdesk with queries on specific instruments.
Annexure - Details of Instrument(s)
ISIN
Name of instrument
Date of
Coupon
Maturity
Issue size
Complexity
Rating assigned
allotment
rate (%)
date
(Rs.Crore)
levels
with outlook
NA
Secured overdraft
NA
NA
NA
11
NA
CRISIL A/Positive
facility
NA
Bank guarantee
NA
NA
NA
192
NA
CRISIL A1
NA
Proposed long-term
NA
NA
NA
97
NA
CRISIL A/Positive
bank loan facility
Annexure - List of Entities Consolidated
Names of entities consolidated
Extent of consolidation
Rationale for consolidation
BLS International FZE, (UAE)
Full
Foreign subsidiary of holding company
BLS International Services, (UAE),
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Services Norway AS
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Services Singapore PTE. LTD.
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Services Canada Inc.
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Services Malaysia SDN BHD
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Services (UK) Ltd
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
Consular Outsourcing BLS Services Inc., USA
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Vize Hizmetleri Ltd. Sti., Turkey
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Services Ltd., Hong Kong
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS Worldwide (Pty) Ltd, South Africa
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS International Services SRL, Italy
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
BLS Liaison Services Ltd, Kenya
Full
Foreign subsidiary of BLS International FZE
Zero Mass Pvt Ltd
Full
Indian subsidiary of BLS E- Services Pvt Ltd
BLS E-Services Pvt Ltd
Full
Indian subsidiary of holding company
BLS E-Solutions Pvt Ltd
Full
Indian subsidiary of holding company
BLS IT Services Pvt Ltd
Full
Indian subsidiary of holding company
Starfin India Pvt Ltd
Full
Indian subsidiary of BLS E- Services Pvt Ltd
BLS Kendras Pvt Ltd
Full
Indian subsidiary of BLS E- Services Pvt Ltd
Reired BLS International Services Ltd
Full
Indian subsidiary of holding company
Annexure - Rating History for last 3 Years
Current
Instrument
Type
Outstanding
Rating
Amount
2024 (History)
Date
Rating
2023
Date
Rating
2022
Date
Rating
2021
Date
Rating
Start of 2021
Rating
https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/BLSInternationalServicesLimited_April 03_ 2024_RR_339726.html
3/7
4/4/24, 1:02 PM
Fund Based
Facilities
LT
108.0
CRISIL
A/Positive
--
Rating Rationale
CRISIL
CRISIL
23-01-24
A/Watch
24-04-23
16-06-22
A/Stable
Developing
--
--
05-04-22
CRISIL
A-/Stable
CRISIL
A-/Stable
03-11-21
CRISIL CRISIL A-/Stable BBB+/Stable
--
CRISIL A2+
Non-Fund
CRISIL
CRISIL
CRISIL
CRISIL
CRISIL
Based
ST
192.0
23-01-24
A1/Watch
24-04-23
16-06-22
03-11-21
CRISIL A2+
A1
A1
A2+
A2+
Facilities
Developing
--
--
--
05-04-22
CRISIL
--
--
A2+
All amounts are in Rs.Cr.
Annexure - Details of Bank Lenders & Facilities
Facility
Amount (Rs.Crore)
Name of Lender
Rating
Bank Guarantee
12
HDFC Bank Limited
CRISIL A1
Bank Guarantee
20
SBM Bank (India) Limited
CRISIL A1
Bank Guarantee
75
IndusInd Bank Limited
CRISIL A1
Bank Guarantee
85
Standard Chartered Bank
CRISIL A1
Limited
Proposed Long Term Bank
97
Not Applicable
CRISIL A/Positive
Loan Facility
Secured Overdraft Facility
11
Standard Chartered Bank
CRISIL A/Positive
Limited
Criteria Details
Links to related criteria
CRISILs Approach to Financial Ratios
Rating criteria for manufaturing and service sector companies
CRISILs Bank Loan Ratings - process, scale and default recognition
CRISILs Criteria for rating short term debt
CRISILs Criteria for Consolidation
Media Relations
Aveek Datta
Media Relations
CRISIL Limited
- +91 99204 93912
- +91 22 3342 3000AVEEK.DATTA@crisil.com
Prakruti Jani
Media Relations
CRISIL Limited
- +91 98678 68976
- +91 22 3342 3000PRAKRUTI.JANI@crisil.com
Rutuja Gaikwad
Media Relations
CRISIL Limited
-
+91 22 3342 3000
Rutuja.Gaikwad@ext-crisil.com
Analytical Contacts
Nitin Kansal
Director
CRISIL Ratings Limited D:+91 124 672 2154nitin.kansal@crisil.com
Gaurav Arora
Associate Director
CRISIL Ratings Limited B:+91 124 672 2000gaurav.arora@crisil.com
VISHAL CHAUHAN
Manager
CRISIL Ratings Limited
B:+91 124 672 2000
VISHAL.CHAUHAN@crisil.com
Customer Service Helpdesk
Timings: 10.00 am to 7.00 pm
Toll free Number:1800 267 1301
For a copy of Rationales / Rating Reports: CRISILratingdesk@crisil.com
For Analytical queries: ratingsinvestordesk@crisil.com
https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/BLSInternationalServicesLimited_April 03_ 2024_RR_339726.html
4/7
4/4/24, 1:02 PM
Rating Rationale
https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/BLSInternationalServicesLimited_April 03_ 2024_RR_339726.html
5/7
4/4/24, 1:02 PM
Rating Rationale
Note for Media:
This rating rationale is transmitted to you for the sole purpose of dissemination through your newspaper/magazine/agency. The rating rationale may be used by you in full or in part without changing the meaning or context thereof but with due credit to CRISIL Ratings. However, CRISIL Ratings alone has the sole right of distribution (whether directly or indirectly) of its rationales for consideration or otherwise through any media including websites and portals.
About CRISIL Ratings Limited (A subsidiary of CRISIL Limited, an S&P Global Company)
CRISIL Ratings pioneered the concept of credit rating in India in 1987. With a tradition of independence, analytical rigour and innovation, we set the standards in the credit rating business. We rate the entire range of debt instruments, such as bank loans, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, non-convertible/convertible/partially convertible bonds and debentures, perpetual bonds, bank hybrid capital instruments, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, partial guarantees and other structured debt instruments. We have rated over 33,000 large and mid-scale corporates and financial institutions. We have also instituted several innovations in India in the rating business, including ratings for municipal bonds, partially guaranteed instruments and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
CRISIL Ratings Limited ('CRISIL Ratings') is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CRISIL Limited ('CRISIL'). CRISIL Ratings Limited is registered in India as a credit rating agency with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").
For more information, visit www.crisilratings.com
About CRISIL Limited
CRISIL is a leading, agile and innovative global analytics company driven by its mission of making markets function better.
It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.
It has delivered independent opinions, actionable insights, and efficient solutions to over 100,000 customers through businesses that operate from India, the US, the UK, Argentina, Poland, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc, a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.
For more information, visit www.crisil.com
Connect with us:TWITTER|LINKEDIN|YOUTUBE|FACEBOOK
CRISIL PRIVACY NOTICE
CRISIL respects your privacy. We may use your contact information, such as your name, address and email id to fulfil your request and service your account and to provide you with additional information from CRISIL. For further information on CRISIL's privacy policy please visit www.crisil.com.
DISCLAIMER
This disclaimer is part of and applies to each credit ratng report and/or credit ratng ratonale ('report') that is provided by CRISIL Ratngs Limited ('CRISIL Ratngs'). To avoid doubt, the term 'report' includes the informaton, ratngs and other content forming part of the report. The report is intended for the jurisdicton of India only. This report does not consttute an ofer of services. Without limitng the generality of the foregoing, nothing in the report is to be construed as CRISIL Ratngs providing or intending to provide any services in jurisdictons where CRISIL Ratngs does not have the necessary licenses and/or registraton to carry out its business actvites referred to above. Access or use of this report does not create a client relatonship between CRISIL Ratngs and the user.
We are not aware that any user intends to rely on the report or of the manner in which a user intends to use the report. In preparing our report we have not taken into consideraton the objectves or partcular needs of any partcular user. It is made abundantly clear that the report is not intended to and does not consttute an investment advice. The report is not an ofer to sell or an ofer to purchase or subscribe for any investment in any securites, instruments, facilites or solicitaton of any kind to enter into any deal or transacton with the entty to which the report pertains. The report should not be the sole or primary basis for any investment decision within the meaning of any law or regulaton (including the laws and regulatons applicable in
https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/BLSInternationalServicesLimited_April 03_ 2024_RR_339726.html
6/7
4/4/24, 1:02 PM
Rating Rationale
the US).
Ratngs from CRISIL Ratngs are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendatons to purchase, hold or sell any securites/instruments or to make any investment decisions. Any opinions expressed here are in good faith, are subject to change without notce, and are only current as of the stated date of their issue. CRISIL Ratngs assumes no obligaton to update its opinions following publicaton in any form or format although CRISIL Ratngs may disseminate its opinions and analysis. The ratng contained in the report is not a substtute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment or other business decisions. The recipients of the report should rely on their own judgment and take their own professional advice before actng on the report in any way. CRISIL Ratngs or its associates may have other commercial transactons with the entty to which the report pertains.
Neither CRISIL Ratngs nor its afliates, third-party providers, as well as their directors, ofcers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectvely, 'CRISIL Ratngs Partes') guarantee the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of the report, and no CRISIL Ratngs Party shall have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptons therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of any part of the report. EACH CRISIL RATINGS PARTY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall any CRISIL Ratngs Party be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitve, special or consequental damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses (including, without limitaton, lost income or lost profts and opportunity costs) in connecton with any use of any part of the report even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
CRISIL Ratngs may receive compensaton for its ratngs and certain credit-related analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of the instruments, facilites, securites or from obligors. Public ratngs and analysis by CRISIL Ratngs, as are required to be disclosed under the regulatons of the Securites and Exchange Board of India (and other applicable regulatons, if any), are made available on its website, www.crisilratngs.com (free of charge). Reports with more detail and additonal informaton may be available for subscripton at a fee - more details about ratngs by CRISIL Ratngs are available here: www.crisilratngs.com.
CRISIL Ratngs and its afliates do not act as a fduciary. While CRISIL Ratngs has obtained informaton from sources it believes to be reliable, CRISIL Ratngs does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verifcaton of any informaton it receives and/or relies on in its reports. CRISIL Ratngs has established policies and procedures to maintain the confdentality of certain non-public informaton received in connecton with each analytcal process. CRISIL Ratngs has in place a ratngs code of conduct and policies for managing confict of interest. For details please refer to: htps://www.crisil.com/en/home/our-businesses/ratngs/regulatory-disclosures/highlighted-policies.html.
Ratng criteria by CRISIL Ratngs are generally available without charge to the public on the CRISIL Ratngs public website, www.crisilratngs.com. For latest ratng informaton on any instrument of any company rated by CRISIL Ratngs, you may contact the CRISIL Ratngs desk at crisilratngdesk@crisil.com, or at (0091) 1800 267 1301.
This report should not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person or in any form without prior writen consent from CRISIL Ratngs.
All rights reserved @ CRISIL Ratngs Limited. CRISIL Ratngs is a wholly owned subsidiary of CRISIL Limited.
CRISIL Ratings uses the prefix 'PP-MLD'for the ratings of principal-protected market-linkeddebentures (PPMLD) with effect from November 1, 2011, to comply with the SEBI circular, "Guidelines for Issue and Listing of Structured Products/Market Linked Debentures". The revision in rating symbols for PPMLDs should not be construed as a change in the rating of the subject instrument. For details on CRISIL Ratings' use of 'PP-MLD'please refer to the notes to Rating scale for Debt Instruments and Structured Finance Instruments at the following link:htps://www.crisil.com/en/home/our-businesses/ratngs/credit-ratngs-scale.html
https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/BLSInternationalServicesLimited_April 03_ 2024_RR_339726.html
7/7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 09:23:01 UTC.