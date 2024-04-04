4/4/24, 1:02 PMRating Rationale

Key Rating Drivers & Detailed Description

Strengths:

Established market position in the visa services business: The three-decade-longexperience of promoters has

helped the group build a strong brand name andmarket position. Over the years, the group has expanded its reach to various countries, and is now present in more than 66 countries, catering to 45-50 clients in the government sector worldwide. It is one of the largest players globally in visa, passport, consular and citizen services.

Revenue is expected to improve to Rs 1,650-1,700 crore during fiscal 2024, from Rs 1,525 crore during fiscal 2023, reflecting year-on-year growth of nearly 11%. CRISIL Ratings believes that the business risk profile shall further improve over the medium term, backed by steady growth in tourism and improved penetration in digital business through onboarding of new customers and incremental business from iData.

Robust financial risk profile: Financial risk profile will continue to strengthen, backed by better accretion to reserves and prudent working capital management. Networth projected in the range of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore as on March 31, 2024 (up from Rs 702crore as on March 31, 2023) provides strong financial flexibility to raise external debt for business requirement, as and when required. With a debt-free capital structure and improving operating margin, debt protection indicators shall also remain strong. In the absence of anydebt-funded capex or acquisition plans, or any stretch in the working capital cycle, financial flexibility is slated to improve.

Weaknesses:

Moderate scale of operations and susceptibility to changes in regulations by the concerned ministries of

various countries: Contracts with diplomatic missions are generally tender based and have certain pre-requisites such as experience in visa outsourcing, a robust credit history, adequate information technology infrastructure, operational expertise, and a strong background check. Thus, non-renewal of contractsat the end of their term or inability to bag new contracts could weaken the revenue profile. Though theestablished market position of the group and subsequent growth in business reported over the years mitigate the aforestated risk, sustenance of growth remains a key monitorable. Fall in demand and/orany unfavorable acquisition could also adversely impact the overall business risk profile.

Limited track record of sustained improvement in operating profitability: Operating margin of thegroup was in the

range of 13-15% over fiscals 2022 and 2023. With better contribution from value- added services, higher volume and change in revenue reporting policy adopted by the group, the margin has improved during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 to 20.69% (April-Dec). Nevertheless, track record of sustained improvement in margin, amidst steady business growth, is limited. Acquisitionof iData, which is a high profitability centre for the group, should boost overall profitability. Sustainability of the same is a key monitorable.

Liquidity: Strong

Liquidity is marked by strong cash accrual, nil bank limit utilisation and prudent working capital management. Cash accrual of Rs 250-270 crore expected per fiscal should cover the incremental working capital expenses and capex/ acquisition plans, in the absence of any term debt obligation over the medium term. Further, sizeable cash reserves (Rs 950-1,000 crore as of February 2024) and strong networth enhance the overall financial flexibility of the group. Current ratio is estimated to be around 89 times as of March 31, 2023.

Outlook: Positive

The BLS International group will continue to benefit from its established market position in the visa services business and its presence across diverse segments including passport, consular and citizenservices.

Rating Sensitivity factors

Upward factors

Sustained growth in revenue, driven by onboarding of new customers and timely renewal of contracts, with steady operating margin of 20-22%, leading to higher-than-expected net cash accrual.

Efficient working capital management ensuring low to nil reliance on external debt and hence, sustenance of robust financial risk profile and liquidity.

Timely completion of iData/any other acquisition, with no cost overrun.

Downward factors

Any large, debt-funded capex or acquisition, weakening the financial risk profile and liquidity.

Drop in cash accrual to Rs 80-90 crore, owing to a decline in operating income and/or margin, or any unfavorable/unrelated business acquisition.

About the Company

Established in 1983, BLS is a specialist provider of visa, passport and attestation services to Indian missions across the world. It serves the diplomatic missions by managing all administrative and non- judgmental tasks related to the entire life cycle of a visa application process.

The company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange and Metropolitan Stock Exchange in 2016. BLS is present in over 62 countries either through joint ventures with local players or via wholly owned subsidiaries