March 11, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India,
BSE Ltd.,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India,
Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G, Bandra
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No. C62, G -
Kurla Complex Bandra [E], Mumbai -
Towers,
Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla,
400051
Dalal Street, Fort,
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098
Mumbai - 400 001
NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS
BSE Scrip Code: 540073
MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS
Dear Sir / Madam,
Subject: Intimation of Investor/Analyst meet
Pursuant to regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") read with part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the management of the Company will have a physical meeting with Investors on Thursday, 14th March 2024, the details of the same are given below:
S. no.
Date / Time
Name
Mode
Venue
1
14 March 2024
Jennison Associates
One-on-One
New Delhi
Note: The schedule of the aforesaid meetings is subject to change. The changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Fund / Broking House / Company.
Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting. The discussion will be based on the financial and operational performance of the Company as published in the investor presentation/Investor updates which has been submitted with the stock exchanges and has also been uploaded on the website of the Company www.blsinternational.comfor the information of members and the public at large.
Pursuant to regulation 46 (2) of the Listing Regulations, aforesaid information shall be disclosed on the website of the company viz. https://www.blsinternational.com/
Kindly take the above information in your record.
Yours Faithfully,
For BLS International Services Limited
……………………..
Dharak Mehta
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. No.: F12878
