March 11, 2024 National Stock Exchange of India, BSE Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India, Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G, Bandra Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No. C62, G - Kurla Complex Bandra [E], Mumbai - Towers, Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla, 400051 Dalal Street, Fort, Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098 Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS BSE Scrip Code: 540073 MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Investor/Analyst meet

Pursuant to regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") read with part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the management of the Company will have a physical meeting with Investors on Thursday, 14th March 2024, the details of the same are given below:

S. no. Date / Time Name Mode Venue 1 14 March 2024 Jennison Associates One-on-One New Delhi

Note: The schedule of the aforesaid meetings is subject to change. The changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Fund / Broking House / Company.

Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting. The discussion will be based on the financial and operational performance of the Company as published in the investor presentation/Investor updates which has been submitted with the stock exchanges and has also been uploaded on the website of the Company www.blsinternational.comfor the information of members and the public at large.

Pursuant to regulation 46 (2) of the Listing Regulations, aforesaid information shall be disclosed on the website of the company viz. https://www.blsinternational.com/

Kindly take the above information in your record.

Yours Faithfully,

For BLS International Services Limited

Dharak Mehta

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. No.: F12878