BLS International Services : Intimation of Participation in the Bharat Connect Conference
March 11, 2024 at 08:42 am EDT
March 11, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India,
BSE Ltd.,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India,
Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No. C62, G
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra [E],
Towers,
- Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla,
Mumbai - 400051
Dalal Street, Fort,
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098
Mumbai - 400 001
NSE Scrip Symbol: BLS
BSE Scrip Code: 540073
MSE Scrip Symbol: BLS
Dear Sir / Madam,
Subject: Intimation of Participation in the 'Bharat Connect Conference'
Pursuant to regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") read with part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the management of the Company will meet the Analysts/ Investors as per schedule given below:
Date
Name
Mode
Venue
26th March, 2024
'Bharat Connect Conference' organized by
Group Meeting
Virtual
Arihant Capital
Note: The schedule of the aforesaid meetings is subject to change. The changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Fund /Broking House / Company.
Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting. The discussion will be based on the financial and operational performance of the Company as published in the investor presentation/Investor updates, which has been submitted with the stock exchanges and has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.blsinternational.comfor the information of members and the public at large.
Pursuant to regulation 46 (2) of the Listing Regulations, aforesaid information shall be disclosed on the website of the company viz. https://www.blsinternational.com/
Kindly take the above information in your record.
Yours Faithfully,
For BLS International Services Limited
Dharak Mehta
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. No.: FCS12878
BLS International Services Limited is an India-based company, which offers tech-enabled, visa, consular and citizen services. It provides visa processing and tech-enabled citizen services to states and provincial governments of Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East. Its segments include Rendering of Visa and other allied services, and Digital Services. Its tech-enabled citizen services include citizen and front-end services, consular services, verification and attestation, and biometric and identity management services. Its visa processing services include outsourced visa processing, verification of documents, attestation of documents, passport services, e-visa services, and other allied services. Its convenience services include photocopying, courier services, Internet facility, translation services, mobile biometrics, and prime time visa appointment. Its Digital Services segment includes e-governance, business correspondent and allied services.