March 11, 2024

Subject: Intimation of Participation in the 'Bharat Connect Conference'

Subject: Intimation of Participation in the 'Bharat Connect Conference'

Pursuant to regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") read with part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the management of the Company will meet the Analysts/ Investors as per schedule given below:

Date Name Mode Venue 26th March, 2024 'Bharat Connect Conference' organized by Group Meeting Virtual Arihant Capital

Note: The schedule of the aforesaid meetings is subject to change. The changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Fund /Broking House / Company.

Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting. The discussion will be based on the financial and operational performance of the Company as published in the investor presentation/Investor updates, which has been submitted with the stock exchanges and has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.blsinternational.comfor the information of members and the public at large.

Pursuant to regulation 46 (2) of the Listing Regulations, aforesaid information shall be disclosed on the website of the company viz. https://www.blsinternational.com/

