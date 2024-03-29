BLS International Services Limited is an India-based company, which offers tech-enabled, visa, consular and citizen services. It provides visa processing and tech-enabled citizen services to states and provincial governments of Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East. Its segments include Rendering of Visa and other allied services, and Digital Services. Its tech-enabled citizen services include citizen and front-end services, consular services, verification and attestation, and biometric and identity management services. Its visa processing services include outsourced visa processing, verification of documents, attestation of documents, passport services, e-visa services, and other allied services. Its convenience services include photocopying, courier services, Internet facility, translation services, mobile biometrics, and prime time visa appointment. Its Digital Services segment includes e-governance, business correspondent and allied services.

Sector Business Support Services