Company Name (SYMBOL) BLS International Services Limited ( BLS )
Subject Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Update on Acquisition
Brief Details In continuation to our earlier corporate announcement dated January 15, 2024 on subject of the acquisition of iData Danismanlik ve Hizmet Dis Ticaret A.S. ("iData"), the Company had initially expected to complete the acquisition of iData by March 31,
Attachment 29032024_BLS_02.pdf

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 10:49:40 UTC.