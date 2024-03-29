|Company Name (SYMBOL)
|BLS International Services Limited ( BLS )
|Subject
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Update on Acquisition
|Brief Details
|In continuation to our earlier corporate announcement dated January 15, 2024 on subject of the acquisition of iData Danismanlik ve Hizmet Dis Ticaret A.S. ("iData"), the Company had initially expected to complete the acquisition of iData by March 31,
|Attachment
|29032024_BLS_02.pdf
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 10:49:40 UTC.