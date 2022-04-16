BLS International Services : Notice Of EGM

BLS International Services Limited (BLS)
16/04/2022 Notice Of EGM
BLS International Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 09, 2022.
