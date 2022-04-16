Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BLS International Services Limited
  News
  Summary
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/13 07:16:43 am EDT
329.10 INR   +1.26%
BLS International Services : Notice Of EGM

04/16/2022 | 07:34am EDT
BLS International Services Limited (BLS)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/04/2022 16:52:21 Announcement : Notice Of EGM Description :

BLS International Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 09, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 11:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
07:34aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Notice Of EGM
PU
04/15BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
04/13BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Bonus
PU
04/13BLS International Services Board to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
04/08BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/07BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Intimation Of Board Meeting
PU
04/07BLS International Services Board to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
02/03TRANSCRIPT : BLS International Services Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03BLS International Services Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/03BLS International Posts Sharp Rise in Q3 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 784 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net income 2021 502 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
Net cash 2021 2 658 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 33 663 M 441 M 441 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 25,3%
Managers and Directors
Shikhar Aggarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikhil Gupta Executive Director
Amit Sudhakar Chief Financial Officer
Diwakar Aggarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Vineet Gaur General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED74.22%441
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%202 353
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.04%175 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.05%96 274
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.37%96 060