Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BLS International Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/28 02:05:26 am EDT
356.00 INR   +5.59%
02:05aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Record Date
PU
04/19BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/17BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLS International Services : Record Date

04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BLS International Services Limited (BLS)B roadcast Date And Time : 28/04/2022 11:17:34 Announcement : Record Date Description :

BLS International Services Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company in its meeting April 27, 2022 has fixed May 17, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company on issue of bonus shares in the ensuing EGM to be held on May 09, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
02:05aBLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Record Date
PU
04/19BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/17BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Updates
PU
04/16BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Notice Of EGM
PU
04/15BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
04/13BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Bonus
PU
04/13BLS International Services Board to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
04/08BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/07BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Intimation Of Board Meeting
PU
04/07BLS International Services Board to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 049 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 1 051 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net cash 2022 4 005 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 34 486 M 450 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BLS International Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 337,15 INR
Average target price 370,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shikhar Aggarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikhil Gupta Executive Director
Amit Sudhakar Chief Financial Officer
Diwakar Aggarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Vineet Gaur General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED78.48%450
ACCENTURE PLC-26.88%191 984
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.14%169 257
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.05%122 477
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.85%93 368
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.25%86 471