BLS International Services : Record Date

BLS International Services Limited (BLS) B roadcast Date And Time : 28/04/2022 11:17:34 Announcement : Record Date Description :

BLS International Services Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company in its meeting April 27, 2022 has fixed May 17, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company on issue of bonus shares in the ensuing EGM to be held on May 09, 2022.

Attachment :