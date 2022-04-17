BLS International Services : Updates

BLS International Services Limited (BLS)
B roadcast Date And Time : 17/04/2022 11:21:41 Announcement : Updates Description :
BLS International Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Public Notice for completion of dispatch of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 06:03:04 UTC.