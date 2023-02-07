Advanced search
    BLS   INE153T01027

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

(BLS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:48 2023-02-07 am EST
186.60 INR   +3.07%
BLS International Services : Updates

02/07/2023 | 07:09am EST
BLS International Services Limited (BLS)B roadcast Date And Time : 07/02/2023 17:35:51 Announcement : Updates Description :

BLS International Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy Audio Recording of Earnings call on operational and financial performance for Q3 FY 2022-23.

Bls International Services Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 12:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 125 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2023 1 878 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2023 4 667 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,9x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 74 908 M 905 M 905 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BLS International Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 181,05 INR
Average target price 192,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shikhar Aggarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikhil Gupta Executive Director
Amit Sudhakar Chief Financial Officer
Diwakar Aggarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Desai Nirav Subhash Senior General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED9.53%905
ACCENTURE PLC6.61%179 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.24%152 908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.34%123 124
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%92 595
INFOSYS LIMITED4.09%78 100