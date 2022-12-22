Blucora : Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

On December 19, 2022, Blucora, Inc. (the "Company") completed the previously announced sale of its tax software business (the "Transaction") to Franklin Cedar Bidco, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Buyer"), pursuant to that certain Stock Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 31, 2022 (the "Stock Purchase Agreement"), by and among the Company, Buyer, TaxAct Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Avantax Holdings, Inc.), a Delaware corporation and a direct subsidiary of the Company, and, solely for purposes of certain provisions thereof, DS Admiral Bidco, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, for an aggregate purchase price of $720 million in cash, subject to adjustments as set forth in the Stock Purchase Agreement.

The Transaction constituted a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. As a result, the following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 presents the Company's consolidated financial position giving pro forma effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred on September 30, 2022. The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 present the Company's consolidated results of operations giving pro forma effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred on January 1, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 (the beginning of each fiscal year presented), respectively.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements presented below have been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements. While the historical consolidated financial statements reflect the past financial results of the Company, the pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are included for informational purposes only and are intended to illustrate how the Transaction might have affected the historical consolidated financial statements had it been completed at an earlier time as indicated herein. These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, Pro Forma Financial Information, and include adjustments to the extent that they are directly attributable to the Transaction. The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements give rise to the following transactions:

● The separation of the operations, assets and liabilities of the Company's tax software business and transfer of those assets and liabilities to Buyer. The historical financial results directly attributable to the tax software business are presented in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Presentation of Financial Statements ("ASC 205").

● The effect of the Transaction on the Company's anticipated capital structure after the Closing, including the receipt of cash consideration net of estimated transaction costs and income taxes, and the related use of proceeds to make a mandatory debt repayment in accordance with the Company's credit agreement.

● The effect of other contractual arrangements that are directly attributable to the Transaction, including a transition services agreement ("TSA Agreement" or the "TSA") and sublease agreement.

These pro forma adjustments are based on currently available information, estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable in order to reflect, on a pro forma basis, the impact of the Transaction on the Company's historical information, and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future financial position and future results of operations and do not reflect all actions that may be taken by the Company after the Closing. The actual financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements do not reflect the realization of any expected cost savings, synergies or dis-synergies as a result of the Transaction.

These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in connection with the Company's historical consolidated financial statements, which were included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2022 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 1, 2022.

Blucora, Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments Blucora, Inc.

Historical Disposition

Adjustments(1) Pro Forma

Debt

Adjustments(2) Blucora, Inc.

Pro Forma ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,104 $ 690,840 $ (525,438 ) $ 256,506 Accounts receivable, net 25,683 (1,858 ) - 23,825 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 20,486 - - 20,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,670 (2,830 ) - 16,840 Total current assets 156,943 686,152 (525,438 ) 317,657 Long-term assets: Property, equipment, and software, net 75,086 (20,882 ) - 54,204 Right-of-use assets, net 19,753 - - 19,753 Goodwill, net 454,821 (188,541 ) - 266,280 Acquired intangible assets, net 288,610 (19,500 ) - 269,110 Other long-term assets 30,376 (94 ) - 30,282 Total long-term assets 868,646 (229,017 ) - 639,629 Total assets $ 1,025,589 $ 457,135 $ (525,438 ) $ 957,286 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,804 $ (2,358 ) $ - $ 1,446 Commissions and advisory fees payable 13,803 - - 13,803 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,948 76,532 (4) - 110,480 Current deferred revenue 5,908 (1,869 ) - 4,039 Current lease liabilities 5,112 - - 5,112 Current portion of long-term debt - - - - Total current liabilities 62,575 72,305 - 134,880 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 521,094 - (521,094 ) - Long-term lease liabilities 31,176 - - 31,176 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,546 3,541 - 23,087 Long-term deferred revenue 4,627 - - 4,627 Other long-term liabilities 14,981 - - 14,981 Total long-term liabilities 591,424 3,541 (521,094 ) 73,871 Total liabilities 653,999 75,846 (521,094 ) 208,751 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share 5 - - 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,632,569 - - 1,632,569 Accumulated deficit (1,197,585 ) 381,289 (3) (4,344 )(5) 820,640 Treasury stock (63,399 ) - - (63,399 ) Total stockholders' equity 371,590 381,289 (4,344 ) 748,535 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,025,589 $ 457,135 $ (525,438 ) $ 957,286

Notes to September 30, 2022 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(1) These adjustments reflect the estimated net cash proceeds from the Transaction, as adjusted per the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement for estimated levels of cash, debt-like items, transaction costs and working capital, and the elimination of the assets and liabilities attributable to the tax software business in accordance with ASC 205. Estimated transaction costs include incremental costs (primarily legal and banking fees) that are directly attributable to the Transaction.

(2) These adjustments reflect the mandatory repayment of the Company's term loan in connection with the disposition of any property or assets, as required by the Company's credit agreement.

(3) This adjustment reflects the estimated pro forma gain on disposal, which is calculated as the difference between estimated net cash proceeds from the Transaction (refer to note (1) above) and the historical carrying value of the tax software business disposal group as of September 30, 2022, net of estimated income taxes. Estimated income taxes assume the utilization of substantially all net operating losses recorded as of the reporting date, a portion of which previously had a valuation allowance reserve. The actual gain on disposal, and the Company's estimate of income taxes, will be based on the balance sheet information as of the Closing and the finalization of the Company's current fiscal year tax provision, and may differ significantly. The pro forma gain on disposal has not been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations as this amount pertains to discontinued operations and does not impact income from continuing operations.

(4) This adjustment includes the elimination of the associated liability of the tax software business, offset by an approximately $76.8 million income tax payable associated with the gain on sale discussed in note (3), and $5.6 million of accrued transaction costs.

(5) This adjustment reflects the estimated loss on debt extinguishment. The estimated tax impact of this pro forma adjustment is not expected to be material.

BLUCORA, INC.

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)

Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments Blucora, Inc.

Historical Less:

Disposition Adjustments(1) Plus: Other Contractual Adjustments Blucora, Inc.

Pro Forma Revenue: Wealth Management $ 494,104 $ - $ - $ 494,104 Tax Software 242,028 (242,028 ) - - Total revenue 736,132 (242,028 ) - 494,104 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth Management 338,819 - - 338,819 Tax Software 20,178 (17,621 ) - 2,557 Total cost of revenue 358,997 (17,621 ) - 341,376 Engineering and technology 24,598 (18,312 ) - 6,286 Sales and marketing 162,396 (91,601 ) - 70,795 General and administrative 83,499 (14,096 ) (721 )(3) 68,682 Acquisition and integration (4,710 ) - - (4,710 ) Depreciation 9,907 (1,478 ) - 8,429 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,435 - - 19,435 Total operating expenses 654,122 (143,108 ) (721 ) 510,293 Operating income (loss) 82,010 98,920 721 (16,189 ) Interest expense and other, net (25,707 ) (25,417 ) 4,182 (4) 3,892 Income (loss) before income taxes 56,303 73,503 4,903 (12,297 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (4,099 ) (419 )(2) (1,226 )(5) (4,906 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 52,204 $ 73,084 $ 3,677 $ (17,203 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 1.09 $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ 1.06 $ (0.36 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,981 47,981 Diluted 49,153 47,981

Notes to September 30, 2022 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(1) These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period. (2) This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized. (3) This pro forma adjustment reflects the estimated net sublease income that will be received from the sublease agreement signed between the Company and the Buyer. Sublease income is recorded as an offset to operating lease costs within "General and administrative" expense of the Company's consolidated statements of operations. (4) In connection with the Transaction, the Company entered into the TSA Agreement, pursuant to which the Company will provide and receive certain transitional services to and from Buyer for up to six months after the Closing, subject to earlier termination with respect to one or more particular services or up to three month extension on a service-by-service basis, in each case, upon 30 days' prior written notice. This adjustment reflects the pro forma fees for services provided by the Company to the Buyer in connection with the initial six month term of the TSA. Such fee amounts are calculated based on a fixed one-time cost per service plus an estimated monthly fee representing managements' best estimates of hours various employees will work on a monthly basis in connection with providing such services. The fees owed to the Buyer for services provided to the Company are not expected to be material and have been omitted from this adjustment. (5) This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the pro forma adjustments discussed in notes (3) and (4) using an assumed blended tax rate of 25 percent.

BLUCORA, INC.

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)

Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments Blucora, Inc.

Historical Less:

Disposition Adjustments(1) Plus: Other Contractual Adjustments Blucora, Inc.

Pro Forma Revenue: Wealth Management $ 658,213 $ - $ - $ 658,213 Tax Software 226,987 (226,987 ) - - Total revenue 885,200 (226,987 ) - 658,213 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth Management 464,293 - - 464,293 Tax Software 15,558 (13,387 ) - 2,171 Total cost of revenue 479,851 (13,387 ) - 466,464 Engineering and technology 30,704 (22,514 ) - 8,190 Sales and marketing 173,331 (88,503 ) - 84,828 General and administrative 98,671 (17,003 ) (961 )(3) 80,707 Acquisition and integration 32,798 - - 32,798 Depreciation 10,906 (1,919 ) - 8,987 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,320 - - 28,320 Total operating expenses 854,581 (143,326 ) (961 ) 710,294 Operating income (loss) 30,619 83,661 961 (52,081 ) Interest expense and other, net (32,080 ) (31,480 ) 4,182 (4) 3,582 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,461 ) 52,181 5,143 (48,499 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 9,218 (785 )(2) (1,286 )(5) 8,717 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 7,757 $ 51,396 $ 3,857 $ (39,782 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.82 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.82 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,578 48,578 Diluted 49,526 48,578

Notes to December 31, 2021 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(1) These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period. (2) This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized. (3) This pro forma adjustment reflects the estimated net sublease income that will be received from the sublease agreement signed between the Company and the Buyer. Sublease income is recorded as an offset to operating lease costs within "General and administrative" expense of the Company's consolidated statements of operations. (4) In connection with the Transaction, the Company entered into the TSA Agreement, pursuant to which the Company will provide and receive certain transitional services to and from Buyer for up to six months after the Closing, subject to earlier termination with respect to one or more particular services or up to three month extension on a service-by-service basis, in each case, upon 30 days' prior written notice. This adjustment reflects the pro forma fees for services provided by the Company to the Buyer in connection with the initial six month term of the TSA. Such fee amounts are calculated based on a fixed one-time cost per service plus an estimated monthly fee representing managements' best estimates of hours various employees will work on a monthly basis in connection with providing such services. The fees owed to the Buyer for services provided to the Company are not expected to be material and have been omitted from this adjustment. (5) This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the pro forma adjustments discussed in notes (3) and (4) using an assumed blended tax rate of 25 percent.

BLUCORA, INC.

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)

Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments Blucora, Inc.

Historical Less:

Disposition Adjustments(1) Blucora, Inc.

Pro Forma Revenue: Wealth Management $ 546,189 $ - $ 546,189 Tax Software 208,763 (208,763 ) - Total revenue 754,952 (208,763 ) 546,189 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth Management 385,962 - 385,962 Tax Software 12,328 (10,227 ) 2,101 Total cost of revenue 398,290 (10,227 ) 388,063 Engineering and technology 27,258 (21,515 ) 5,743 Sales and marketing 177,618 (111,639 ) 65,979 General and administrative 82,158 (12,322 ) 69,836 Acquisition and integration 31,085 - 31,085 Depreciation 7,293 (470 ) 6,823 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,745 - 29,745 Impairment of goodwill 270,625 - 270,625 Total operating expenses 1,024,072 (156,173 ) 867,899 Operating income (loss) (269,120 ) 52,590 (321,710 ) Interest expense and other, net (31,304 ) (26,638 ) (4,666 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (300,424 ) 25,952 (326,376 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (42,331 ) (666 )(2) (41,665 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (342,755 ) $ 25,286 $ (368,041 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic $ (7.14 ) $ (7.67 ) Diluted $ (7.14 ) $ (7.67 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,978 47,978 Diluted 47,978 47,978

Notes to December 31, 2020 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(1) These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period. (2) This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized.

BLUCORA, INC.

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)

Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments Blucora, Inc.

Historical Less:

Disposition

Adjustments(1) Blucora, Inc.

Pro Forma Revenue: Wealth Management $ 507,979 $ - $ 507,979 Tax Software 209,966 (209,966 ) - Total revenue 717,945 (209,966 ) 507,979 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth Management 352,081 - 352,081 Tax Software 10,691 (10,447 ) 244 Total cost of revenue 362,772 (10,447 ) 352,325 Engineering and technology 30,931 (19,729 ) 11,202 Sales and marketing 126,205 (71,381 ) 54,824 General and administrative 78,529 (9,583 ) 68,946 Acquisition and integration 25,763 - 25,763 Depreciation 5,479 (627 ) 4,852 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 37,357 (28 ) 37,329 Impairment of an intangible asset 50,900 - 50,900 Total operating expenses 717,936 (111,795 ) 606,141 Operating income (loss) 9 98,171 (98,162 ) Interest expense and other, net (16,915 ) (20,308 ) 3,393 Income (loss) before income taxes (16,906 ) 77,863 (94,769 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 65,054 (17,999 )(2) 83,053 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 48,148 $ 59,864 $ (11,716 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 1.00 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.98 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,264 48,264 Diluted 49,282 48,264

Notes to December 31, 2019 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(1) These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period. (2) This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized.