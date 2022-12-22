Blucora : Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K
Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
On December 19, 2022, Blucora, Inc. (the "Company") completed the previously announced sale of its tax software business (the "Transaction") to Franklin Cedar Bidco, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Buyer"), pursuant to that certain Stock Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 31, 2022 (the "Stock Purchase Agreement"), by and among the Company, Buyer, TaxAct Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Avantax Holdings, Inc.), a Delaware corporation and a direct subsidiary of the Company, and, solely for purposes of certain provisions thereof, DS Admiral Bidco, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, for an aggregate purchase price of $720 million in cash, subject to adjustments as set forth in the Stock Purchase Agreement.
The Transaction constituted a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. As a result, the following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 presents the Company's consolidated financial position giving pro forma effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred on September 30, 2022. The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 present the Company's consolidated results of operations giving pro forma effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred on January 1, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 (the beginning of each fiscal year presented), respectively.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements presented below have been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements. While the historical consolidated financial statements reflect the past financial results of the Company, the pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are included for informational purposes only and are intended to illustrate how the Transaction might have affected the historical consolidated financial statements had it been completed at an earlier time as indicated herein. These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, Pro Forma Financial Information, and include adjustments to the extent that they are directly attributable to the Transaction. The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements give rise to the following transactions:
The separation of the operations, assets and liabilities of the Company's tax software business and transfer of those assets and liabilities to Buyer. The historical financial results directly attributable to the tax software business are presented in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Presentation of Financial Statements ("ASC 205").
The effect of the Transaction on the Company's anticipated capital structure after the Closing, including the receipt of cash consideration net of estimated transaction costs and income taxes, and the related use of proceeds to make a mandatory debt repayment in accordance with the Company's credit agreement.
The effect of other contractual arrangements that are directly attributable to the Transaction, including a transition services agreement ("TSA Agreement" or the "TSA") and sublease agreement.
These pro forma adjustments are based on currently available information, estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable in order to reflect, on a pro forma basis, the impact of the Transaction on the Company's historical information, and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future financial position and future results of operations and do not reflect all actions that may be taken by the Company after the Closing. The actual financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements do not reflect the realization of any expected cost savings, synergies or dis-synergies as a result of the Transaction.
These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in connection with the Company's historical consolidated financial statements, which were included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2022 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 1, 2022.
Blucora, Inc.
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Blucora, Inc. Historical
Disposition
Adjustments(1)
Pro Forma
Debt
Adjustments(2)
Blucora, Inc. Pro Forma
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
91,104
$
690,840
$
(525,438
)
$
256,506
Accounts receivable, net
25,683
(1,858
)
-
23,825
Commissions and advisory fees receivable
20,486
-
-
20,486
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,670
(2,830
)
-
16,840
Total current assets
156,943
686,152
(525,438
)
317,657
Long-term assets:
Property, equipment, and software, net
75,086
(20,882
)
-
54,204
Right-of-use assets, net
19,753
-
-
19,753
Goodwill, net
454,821
(188,541
)
-
266,280
Acquired intangible assets, net
288,610
(19,500
)
-
269,110
Other long-term assets
30,376
(94
)
-
30,282
Total long-term assets
868,646
(229,017
)
-
639,629
Total assets
$
1,025,589
$
457,135
$
(525,438
)
$
957,286
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,804
$
(2,358
)
$
-
$
1,446
Commissions and advisory fees payable
13,803
-
-
13,803
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
33,948
76,532
 (4)
-
110,480
Current deferred revenue
5,908
(1,869
)
-
4,039
Current lease liabilities
5,112
-
-
5,112
Current portion of long-term debt
-
-
-
-
Total current liabilities
62,575
72,305
-
134,880
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
521,094
-
(521,094
)
-
Long-term lease liabilities
31,176
-
-
31,176
Deferred tax liabilities, net
19,546
3,541
-
23,087
Long-term deferred revenue
4,627
-
-
4,627
Other long-term liabilities
14,981
-
-
14,981
Total long-term liabilities
591,424
3,541
(521,094
)
73,871
Total liabilities
653,999
75,846
(521,094
)
208,751
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share
5
-
-
5
Additional paid-in capital
1,632,569
-
-
1,632,569
Accumulated deficit
(1,197,585
)
381,289
 (3)
(4,344
)(5)
820,640
Treasury stock
(63,399
)
-
-
(63,399
)
Total stockholders' equity
371,590
381,289
(4,344
)
748,535
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,025,589
$
457,135
$
(525,438
)
$
957,286
Notes to September 30, 2022 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(1)
These adjustments reflect the estimated net cash proceeds from the Transaction, as adjusted per the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement for estimated levels of cash, debt-like items, transaction costs and working capital, and the elimination of the assets and liabilities attributable to the tax software business in accordance with ASC 205. Estimated transaction costs include incremental costs (primarily legal and banking fees) that are directly attributable to the Transaction.
(2)
These adjustments reflect the mandatory repayment of the Company's term loan in connection with the disposition of any property or assets, as required by the Company's credit agreement.
(3)
This adjustment reflects the estimated pro forma gain on disposal, which is calculated as the difference between estimated net cash proceeds from the Transaction (refer to note (1) above) and the historical carrying value of the tax software business disposal group as of September 30, 2022, net of estimated income taxes. Estimated income taxes assume the utilization of substantially all net operating losses recorded as of the reporting date, a portion of which previously had a valuation allowance reserve. The actual gain on disposal, and the Company's estimate of income taxes, will be based on the balance sheet information as of the Closing and the finalization of the Company's current fiscal year tax provision, and may differ significantly. The pro forma gain on disposal has not been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations as this amount pertains to discontinued operations and does not impact income from continuing operations.
(4)
This adjustment includes the elimination of the associated liability of the tax software business, offset by an approximately $76.8 million income tax payable associated with the gain on sale discussed in note (3), and $5.6 million of accrued transaction costs.
(5)
This adjustment reflects the estimated loss on debt extinguishment. The estimated tax impact of this pro forma adjustment is not expected to be material.
BLUCORA, INC.
PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)
Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Blucora, Inc. Historical
Less:
Disposition
Adjustments(1)
Plus: Other
Contractual Adjustments
Blucora, Inc. Pro Forma
Revenue:
Wealth Management
$
494,104
$
-
$
-
$
494,104
Tax Software
242,028
(242,028
)
-
-
Total revenue
736,132
(242,028
)
-
494,104
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue:
Wealth Management
338,819
-
-
338,819
Tax Software
20,178
(17,621
)
-
2,557
Total cost of revenue
358,997
(17,621
)
-
341,376
Engineering and technology
24,598
(18,312
)
-
6,286
Sales and marketing
162,396
(91,601
)
-
70,795
General and administrative
83,499
(14,096
)
(721
)(3)
68,682
Acquisition and integration
(4,710
)
-
-
(4,710
)
Depreciation
9,907
(1,478
)
-
8,429
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
19,435
-
-
19,435
Total operating expenses
654,122
(143,108
)
(721
)
510,293
Operating income (loss)
82,010
98,920
721
(16,189
)
Interest expense and other, net
(25,707
)
(25,417
)
4,182
 (4)
3,892
Income (loss) before income taxes
56,303
73,503
4,903
(12,297
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,099
)
(419
)(2)
(1,226
)(5)
(4,906
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
52,204
$
73,084
$
3,677
$
(17,203
)
Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
1.09
$
(0.36
)
Diluted
$
1.06
$
(0.36
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
47,981
47,981
Diluted
49,153
47,981
Notes to September 30, 2022 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(1)
These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period.
(2)
This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized.
(3)
This pro forma adjustment reflects the estimated net sublease income that will be received from the sublease agreement signed between the Company and the Buyer. Sublease income is recorded as an offset to operating lease costs within "General and administrative" expense of the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
(4)
In connection with the Transaction, the Company entered into the TSA Agreement, pursuant to which the Company will provide and receive certain transitional services to and from Buyer for up to six months after the Closing, subject to earlier termination with respect to one or more particular services or up to three month extension on a service-by-service basis, in each case, upon 30 days' prior written notice. This adjustment reflects the pro forma fees for services provided by the Company to the Buyer in connection with the initial six month term of the TSA. Such fee amounts are calculated based on a fixed one-time cost per service plus an estimated monthly fee representing managements' best estimates of hours various employees will work on a monthly basis in connection with providing such services. The fees owed to the Buyer for services provided to the Company are not expected to be material and have been omitted from this adjustment.
(5)
This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the pro forma adjustments discussed in notes (3) and (4) using an assumed blended tax rate of 25 percent.
BLUCORA, INC.
PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)
Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Blucora, Inc. Historical
Less:
Disposition
Adjustments(1)
Plus: Other
Contractual Adjustments
Blucora, Inc. Pro Forma
Revenue:
Wealth Management
$
658,213
$
-
$
-
$
658,213
Tax Software
226,987
(226,987
)
-
-
Total revenue
885,200
(226,987
)
-
658,213
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue:
Wealth Management
464,293
-
-
464,293
Tax Software
15,558
(13,387
)
-
2,171
Total cost of revenue
479,851
(13,387
)
-
466,464
Engineering and technology
30,704
(22,514
)
-
8,190
Sales and marketing
173,331
(88,503
)
-
84,828
General and administrative
98,671
(17,003
)
(961
)(3)
80,707
Acquisition and integration
32,798
-
-
32,798
Depreciation
10,906
(1,919
)
-
8,987
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
28,320
-
-
28,320
Total operating expenses
854,581
(143,326
)
(961
)
710,294
Operating income (loss)
30,619
83,661
961
(52,081
)
Interest expense and other, net
(32,080
)
(31,480
)
4,182
 (4)
3,582
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,461
)
52,181
5,143
(48,499
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
9,218
(785
)(2)
(1,286
)(5)
8,717
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
7,757
$
51,396
$
3,857
$
(39,782
)
Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
0.16
$
(0.82
)
Diluted
$
0.16
$
(0.82
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
48,578
48,578
Diluted
49,526
48,578
Notes to December 31, 2021 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(1)
These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period.
(2)
This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized.
(3)
This pro forma adjustment reflects the estimated net sublease income that will be received from the sublease agreement signed between the Company and the Buyer. Sublease income is recorded as an offset to operating lease costs within "General and administrative" expense of the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
(4)
In connection with the Transaction, the Company entered into the TSA Agreement, pursuant to which the Company will provide and receive certain transitional services to and from Buyer for up to six months after the Closing, subject to earlier termination with respect to one or more particular services or up to three month extension on a service-by-service basis, in each case, upon 30 days' prior written notice. This adjustment reflects the pro forma fees for services provided by the Company to the Buyer in connection with the initial six month term of the TSA. Such fee amounts are calculated based on a fixed one-time cost per service plus an estimated monthly fee representing managements' best estimates of hours various employees will work on a monthly basis in connection with providing such services. The fees owed to the Buyer for services provided to the Company are not expected to be material and have been omitted from this adjustment.
(5)
This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the pro forma adjustments discussed in notes (3) and (4) using an assumed blended tax rate of 25 percent.
BLUCORA, INC.
PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)
Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Blucora, Inc. Historical
Less:
Disposition
Adjustments(1)
Blucora, Inc. Pro Forma
Revenue:
Wealth Management
$
546,189
$
-
$
546,189
Tax Software
208,763
(208,763
)
-
Total revenue
754,952
(208,763
)
546,189
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue:
Wealth Management
385,962
-
385,962
Tax Software
12,328
(10,227
)
2,101
Total cost of revenue
398,290
(10,227
)
388,063
Engineering and technology
27,258
(21,515
)
5,743
Sales and marketing
177,618
(111,639
)
65,979
General and administrative
82,158
(12,322
)
69,836
Acquisition and integration
31,085
-
31,085
Depreciation
7,293
(470
)
6,823
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
29,745
-
29,745
Impairment of goodwill
270,625
-
270,625
Total operating expenses
1,024,072
(156,173
)
867,899
Operating income (loss)
(269,120
)
52,590
(321,710
)
Interest expense and other, net
(31,304
)
(26,638
)
(4,666
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(300,424
)
25,952
(326,376
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(42,331
)
(666
)(2)
(41,665
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(342,755
)
$
25,286
$
(368,041
)
Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
(7.14
)
$
(7.67
)
Diluted
$
(7.14
)
$
(7.67
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
47,978
47,978
Diluted
47,978
47,978
Notes to December 31, 2020 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(1)
These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period.
(2)
This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized.
BLUCORA, INC.
PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)
Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Blucora, Inc. Historical
Less:
Disposition
Adjustments(1)
Blucora, Inc. Pro Forma
Revenue:
Wealth Management
$
507,979
$
-
$
507,979
Tax Software
209,966
(209,966
)
-
Total revenue
717,945
(209,966
)
507,979
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue:
Wealth Management
352,081
-
352,081
Tax Software
10,691
(10,447
)
244
Total cost of revenue
362,772
(10,447
)
352,325
Engineering and technology
30,931
(19,729
)
11,202
Sales and marketing
126,205
(71,381
)
54,824
General and administrative
78,529
(9,583
)
68,946
Acquisition and integration
25,763
-
25,763
Depreciation
5,479
(627
)
4,852
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
37,357
(28
)
37,329
Impairment of an intangible asset
50,900
-
50,900
Total operating expenses
717,936
(111,795
)
606,141
Operating income (loss)
9
98,171
(98,162
)
Interest expense and other, net
(16,915
)
(20,308
)
3,393
Income (loss) before income taxes
(16,906
)
77,863
(94,769
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
65,054
(17,999
)(2)
83,053
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
48,148
$
59,864
$
(11,716
)
Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
1.00
$
(0.24
)
Diluted
$
0.98
$
(0.24
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
48,264
48,264
Diluted
49,282
48,264
Notes to December 31, 2019 Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(1)
These adjustments reflect the disposition of the tax software business as if the disposition had occurred on the first day of the reporting period.
(2)
This adjustment reflects the estimated tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments shown above determined using the with-and-without method. This amount is based on certain preliminary assumptions and is subject to change as the Transaction and its associated impacts are finalized.
