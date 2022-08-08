Blucora : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 08/08/2022 | 05:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Blucora Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results DALLAS, TX - August 8, 2022 - Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments •Avantax added newly recruited assets of $514 million during the second quarter for a total of over $1.0 billion during the first six months of 2022. This exceeds full year 2021 newly recruited assets of $929 million. •Avantax continued to deliver net positive asset flows with $185 million for the quarter. •Grew total revenue over 1% year over year to $256.9 million in Q2 2022 compared to $254.3 million during Q2 2021. •Ended the second quarter with total client assets of $76.5 billion, growing advisory assets to $36.7 billion, or 48.0% of total client assets. •TaxAct gained market share during the tax season, ending Q2 2022 with an approximate 4.94% market share. •Continue to expect double-digit top line growth for TaxAct for tax year 2021. •On August 5th, the Company paid down its term loan balance by $35 million, resulting in an updated principal balance of $525.4 million.

"With our financial results on track for the year, despite a volatile macro picture, we are confident in our ability to deliver even stronger results next year driven by continued strong operating performance as well as favorable interest rate impacts. We expect our positive trajectory to deliver valuable free cash flow in the coming years as we continue to deliver differentiated value and services to our customers and clients. It's an exciting time for the business." commented Chris Walters, Blucora's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walters continued, "I am proud of our Company's performance this quarter. We have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about our future performance across the company, not just due to a favorable interest rate environment, but also because of the purposeful investments we chose to make leading into this environment that we believe will allow us to take full advantage of the opportunities that come from operating from a position of strength."

Summary Financial Performance: Q2 2022 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change Revenue: Wealth Management $ 162.7 $ 162.4 0.2 % Tax Software 94.2 91.9 2.5 % Total Revenue $ 256.9 $ 254.3 1.0 % Segment Operating Income Wealth Management $ 15.9 $ 21.4 (25.7) % Tax Software 53.9 63.4 (15.0) % Total Segment Operating Income $ 69.7 $ 84.8 (17.8) % Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $ (7.7) $ (6.3) (22.2) % GAAP: Operating Income $ 50.8 $ 41.6 22.1 % Net Income $ 39.4 $ 31.6 24.7 % Net Income per share - Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.64 26.6 % Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 62.1 $ 78.6 (21.0) % Net Income (1) $ 48.0 $ 63.1 (23.9) % Net Income per share - Diluted (1) $ 0.99 $ 1.28 (22.7) % _________________________ Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding. (1)See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.



Full Year 2022 Outlook ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Outlook Wealth Management Revenue $645.0 - $665.0 Tax Software Revenue $247.5 - $251.0 Total Revenue $892.5 - $916.0 Wealth Management Segment Operating Income $90.5 - $94.5 Tax Software Segment Operating Income $89.0 - $91.0 Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $30.5 - $29.0 GAAP: Net Income $28.5 - $43.5 Net Income per share - Diluted $0.58 - $0.89 Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $149.0 - $156.5 Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $84.0 - $93.5 Non-GAAP Net Income per share - Diluted (1) $1.71 - $1.90 ____________________________ (1)See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below. Conference Call and Webcast A conference call and live webcast will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss second quarter results, its outlook for full year 2022, its tax season update, and other business matters. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available on our website. About Blucora® Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $77 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 21,000 professional users in 2022. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Source: Blucora

Blucora Investor Relations Dee Littrell (972) 870-6463 IR@Blucora.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements regarding the outlook of Blucora, Inc. (the "Company") and its segments, expectations regarding net flows for its wealth business, and expectations with respect to the current tax season. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continues," "target," "outlook," and similar terms and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively compete within our industries; our ability to generate strong performance for our clients and the impact of the financial markets on our clients' portfolios; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; our ability to attract and retain financial professionals, employees, clients, and customers, as well as our ability to provide strong customer/client service; the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business, including the impact of the resulting economic and market disruption, the extension of tax filing deadlines and other related government actions, and

changes in customer behavior related to the foregoing; our future capital requirements and the availability of financing, if necessary; our ability to meet our current and future debt service obligations, including our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; any downgrade of the Company's credit ratings; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) on our business, including our ability to successfully address and comply with such legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) and increased costs, reductions of revenue, and potential fines, penalties, or disgorgement to which we may be subject as a result thereof; risks, burdens, and costs, including fines, penalties, or disgorgement, associated with our business being subjected to regulatory inquiries, investigations, or initiatives, including those of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"); risks associated with legal proceedings, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our ability to close, finance, and realize all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses, and the potential impact of such acquisitions on our existing indebtedness and leverage;our ability to retain employees and acquired client assets following acquisitions; any compromise of confidentiality, availability or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions, including costs and time burdens on management and our board of directors related thereto; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management and tax software industries; our ability to maintain our relationships with third-party partners, providers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, contractors, financial institutions, industry associations, and licensing partners, and our expectations regarding and reliance on the products, tools, platforms, systems, and services provided by these third parties; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, including our ability to successfully release new products and services or improve upon existing products and services; risks related to goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment; our ability to develop, establish, and maintain strong brands; risks associated with the use and implementation of information technology and the effect of security breaches, computer viruses, and computer hacking attacks; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of user data; the seasonality of our business; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the impact of any claim that we infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; and the effects on our business of actions of activist stockholders. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

BLUCORA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Wealth Management $ 162,669 $ 162,395 $ 329,072 $ 316,886 Tax Software 94,214 91,917 235,364 215,809 Total revenue 256,883 254,312 564,436 532,695 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth Management 113,644 113,910 233,518 222,533 Tax Software 6,873 4,429 16,299 10,007 Total cost of revenue 120,517 118,339 249,817 232,540 Engineering and technology 8,620 7,231 17,124 14,359 Sales and marketing 47,508 34,848 131,911 112,410 General and administrative 26,646 23,832 55,721 48,517 Acquisition and integration (6,792) 18,169 (5,126) 26,272 Depreciation 3,137 3,204 6,068 5,504 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,462 7,063 13,093 14,238 Total operating expenses 206,098 212,686 468,608 453,840 Operating income 50,785 41,626 95,828 78,855 Interest expense and other, net (1) (8,117) (8,024) (15,958) (15,907) Income before income taxes 42,668 33,602 79,870 62,948 Income tax expense (3,243) (1,994) (5,825) (3,694) Net income $ 39,425 $ 31,608 $ 74,045 $ 59,254 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.65 $ 1.54 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.64 $ 1.50 $ 1.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,582 48,508 48,048 48,384 Diluted 48,690 49,385 49,220 49,241 _________________________ (1)Interest expense and other, net consisted of the following (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest expense $ 7,265 $ 7,302 $ 14,395 $ 14,485 Amortization of debt issuance costs 399 377 788 740 Amortization of debt discount 299 284 591 561 Total interest expense 7,963 7,963 15,774 15,786 Interest income and other 154 61 184 121 Interest expense and other, net $ 8,117 $ 8,024 $ 15,958 $ 15,907



BLUCORA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,297 $ 134,824 Accounts receivable, net 20,351 21,906 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 21,214 25,073 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,697 18,476 Total current assets 230,559 200,279 Long-term assets: Property, equipment, and software, net 75,741 73,638 Right-of-use assets, net 19,879 20,466 Goodwill, net 454,821 454,821 Acquired intangible assets, net 291,540 302,289 Other long-term assets 26,547 20,450 Total long-term assets 868,528 871,664 Total assets $ 1,099,087 $ 1,071,943 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,962 $ 8,216 Commissions and advisory fees payable 13,814 17,940 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 54,707 65,678 Current deferred revenue 6,328 13,180 Current lease liabilities 5,025 4,896 Current portion of long-term debt 1,812 1,812 Total current liabilities 88,648 111,722 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 553,476 553,134 Long-term lease liabilities 31,795 33,267 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,125 20,124 Long-term deferred revenue 4,859 5,322 Other long-term liabilities 11,731 6,752 Total long-term liabilities 620,986 618,599 Total liabilities 709,634 730,321 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share-900,000 authorized shares; 50,921 shares issued and 47,740 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022; 50,137 shares issued and 48,831 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,628,591 1,619,805 Accumulated deficit (1,175,744) (1,249,789) Treasury stock, at cost-3,181 shares at June 30, 2022 and 1,306 shares at December 31, 2021 (63,399) (28,399) Total stockholders' equity 389,453 341,622 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,099,087 $ 1,071,943



BLUCORA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 74,045 $ 59,254 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 22,769 21,583 Stock-based compensation 11,423 10,770 Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (5,320) 17,800 Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 715 1,420 Deferred income taxes (999) (963) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,379 1,301 Accretion of lease liabilities 1,020 1,046 Other non-cash items 2,574 481 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable, net 1,666 (5,948) Commissions and advisory fees receivable 3,859 (530) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,776 (4,057) Other long-term assets (8,804) (9,239) Accounts payable (1,254) 874 Commissions and advisory fees payable (4,316) 149 Lease liabilities (2,491) (431) Deferred revenue (7,315) (7,677) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (5,064) 11,438 Net cash provided by operating activities 85,663 97,271 Investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and software (11,790) (13,544) Asset acquisitions (1,858) (881) Net cash used by investing activities (13,648) (14,425) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt discount and issuance costs - (502) Payments on credit facilities (906) (906) Acquisition-related contingent consideration payments (98) - Stock repurchases (35,000) - Proceeds from stock option exercises 174 284 Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 2,324 1,845 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (2,036) (1,329) Net cash used by financing activities (35,542) (608) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 36,473 82,238 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 134,824 150,762 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 171,297 $ 233,000 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,958 $ 596 Cash paid for interest $ 14,301 $ 14,324



BLUCORA, INC. Segment Information and Revenue (Unaudited) (In thousands) Information on reportable segments currently presented to our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) and a reconciliation to consolidated net income are presented below: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Wealth Management $ 162,669 $ 162,395 $ 329,072 $ 316,886 Tax Software 94,214 91,917 235,364 215,809 Total revenue 256,883 254,312 564,436 532,695 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management 15,873 21,396 32,294 40,792 Tax Software 53,859 63,448 111,889 114,336 Corporate-level activity (18,947) (43,218) (48,355) (76,273) Total operating income 50,785 41,626 95,828 78,855 Interest expense and other, net (8,117) (8,024) (15,958) (15,907) Income before income taxes 42,668 33,602 79,870 62,948 Income tax expense (3,243) (1,994) (5,825) (3,694) Net income $ 39,425 $ 31,608 $ 74,045 $ 59,254 Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Wealth Management: Advisory $ 104,155 $ 96,508 $ 211,324 $ 187,627 Commission 42,835 51,702 90,490 104,236 Asset-based 6,964 5,526 12,627 10,855 Transaction and fee 8,715 8,659 14,631 14,168 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 162,669 $ 162,395 $ 329,072 $ 316,886 Tax Software: Consumer $ 91,027 $ 88,846 $ 216,288 $ 199,413 Professional 3,187 3,071 19,076 16,396 Total Tax Software revenue $ 94,214 $ 91,917 $ 235,364 $ 215,809 Corporate-level activity included the following: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses $ 7,680 $ 6,259 $ 14,972 $ 11,953 Stock-based compensation 5,198 5,160 11,423 10,770 Acquisition and integration (6,792) 18,169 (5,126) 26,272 Depreciation 5,002 4,102 9,676 7,345 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,462 7,063 13,093 14,238 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 1,397 2,465 4,317 5,695 Total corporate-level activity $ 18,947 $ 43,218 $ 48,355 $ 76,273



BLUCORA, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (2) $ 39,425 $ 31,608 $ 74,045 $ 59,254 Stock-based compensation 5,198 5,160 11,423 10,770 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,464 11,165 22,769 21,583 Interest expense and other, net 8,117 8,024 15,958 15,907 Acquisition and integration-Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 228 6,669 194 8,472 Acquisition and integration-Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration (7,020) 11,500 (5,320) 17,800 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 1,397 2,465 4,317 5,695 Income tax expense 3,243 1,994 5,825 3,694 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 62,052 $ 78,585 $ 129,211 $ 143,175

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (2) $ 39,425 $ 31,608 $ 74,045 $ 59,254 Stock-based compensation 5,198 5,160 11,423 10,770 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,462 7,063 13,093 14,238 Acquisition and integration-Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 228 6,669 194 8,472 Acquisition and integration-Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration (7,020) 11,500 (5,320) 17,800 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 1,397 2,465 4,317 5,695 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (353) (649) (1,312) (1,192) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense 2,655 (694) 4,161 (963) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 47,992 $ 63,122 $ 100,601 $ 114,074 Per diluted share: Net income (2)(4) $ 0.81 $ 0.64 $ 1.50 $ 1.20 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.10 0.23 0.22 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.29 Acquisition and integration-Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration - 0.14 - 0.17 Acquisition and integration-Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration (0.14) 0.23 (0.11) 0.36 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 0.03 0.05 0.09 0.12 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.02) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense 0.05 (0.01) 0.08 (0.02) Non-GAAP Net Income per share - Diluted (1) $ 0.99 $ 1.28 $ 2.04 $ 2.32 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48,690 49,385 49,220 49,241



BLUCORA, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

Ranges for year ending December 31, 2022 Low High Net income $ 28,500 $ 43,500 Stock-based compensation 22,500 21,500 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 49,000 48,000 Interest expense and other, net 36,000 35,000 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3) 9,500 5,500 Income tax expense 3,500 3,000 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 149,000 $ 156,500

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

Ranges for year ending December 31, 2022 Low High Net income $ 28,500 $ 43,500 Stock-based compensation 22,500 21,500 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,000 25,500 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3) 9,500 5,500 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (2,000) (2,000) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (500) (500) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 84,000 $ 93,500 Per diluted share: Net income $ 0.58 $ 0.89 Stock-based compensation 0.46 0.44 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.53 0.51 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3) 0.19 0.11 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (0.04) (0.04) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (0.01) (0.01) Non-GAAP Net Income per share - Diluted (1) $ 1.71 $ 1.90 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 49,084 49,084



Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, interest expense and other, net, acquisition and integration costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, and income tax expense. Interest expense and other, net primarily consists of interest expense, net. Acquisition and integration costs primarily relate to the acquisitions of Avantax Planning Partners and 1st Global. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss). Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, the related cash tax impact of those adjustments, and non-cash income tax (benefit) expense. We exclude the non-cash portion of income taxes because of our ability to offset a substantial portion of our cash tax liabilities by using deferred tax assets, which primarily consist of U.S. federal net operating losses. The majority of these net operating losses will expire, if not utilized, between 2022 and 2024. We believe that Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share provide meaningful supplemental information to management, investors, and analysts regarding our performance and the valuation of our business by excluding items in the statement of operations that we do not consider part of our ongoing operations or that have not been, or are not expected to be, settled in cash. Additionally, we believe that Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share are common measures used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and the valuation of our business. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share should be evaluated in light of our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share. Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share differently, and, therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (2)As presented in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited). (3)The breakout of components cannot be determined on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts. (4)Any difference in the "per diluted share" amounts between this table and the condensed consolidated statements of operations is due to using different diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the event that there is GAAP net loss but Non-GAAP Net Income and vice versa.

