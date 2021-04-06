Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blucora, Inc.    BCOR

BLUCORA, INC.

(BCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blucora : Ancora Comments on Blucora's Misleading Letter to Stockholders

04/06/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 Believes the Board of Directors is Now Pinning its Campaign on Personalized Attacks and Offensive Innuendo

Contends that a High-Functioning and Well-Governed Board of Directors Would Not Resort to Attacking a Sizable Stockholder’s Character

Releases Supplemental Slides to Ensure Stockholders Know the Real Frederick D. DiSanto – Not the Caricature Constructed by Blucora

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or the “Company”), today issued the following supplemental slides in response to the recent attempts to smear nominee Frederick D. DiSanto: www.abetterblucora.com/stockholder-resources.

In addition, Ancora issued the following statement:

“Ancora is disappointed that Blucora’s Board of Directors has decided to continue spending stockholders’ resources on a highly-personalized, low-road campaign to smear Mr. DiSanto. In this morning’s letter, Blucora once again attacked Mr. DiSanto’s character, distorted his attempts to avert a contest and used innuendo to imply he is not attuned to the modern boardroom environment. We categorically reject Blucora’s depiction of Mr. DiSanto, who has a three-decade track record defined by collegiality, ethics and openness. We hope investors recognize that a high-functioning and well-governed Board would not be resorting to character assassination as a means of mitigating change.

As previously noted, we urge stockholders to focus on the actions, decisions and financial results that the Board of Directors has presided over. Do not allow Blucora to use distractions and diversions to deflect attention away from what matters in this contest: the incumbents’ boardroom decisions and professional records.

Each of our nominees, including Mr. DiSanto, look forward to putting this election contest behind them and working in a collaborative manner with the remaining incumbents. Stockholders have our nominees’ pledge that they will not allow the acrimony of this campaign to impact them. Our slate will build bridges in the Blucora boardroom, much like they have done throughout their careers.”

***

As a reminder, Ancora is seeking to reconstitute Blucora’s 10-member Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 21, 2021 by removing four incumbent directors and electing four highly-qualified financial services industry experts: Mr. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek.

Ancora encourages Blucora’s stockholders and stakeholders to vote on the WHITE Proxy Card by signing, dating and returning each WHITE Proxy Card they receive. Please visit www.ABetterBlucora.com to download the Ancora slate’s presentation and obtain important information, including instructions for how to vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to elect our four-member slate.

***

About Ancora

Ancora Holdings, Inc. is an employee owned, Cleveland, Ohio based holding company which wholly owns four separate and distinct SEC Registered Investment Advisers and a broker dealer. Ancora Advisors LLC specializes in customized portfolio management for individual investors, high net worth investors, investment companies (mutual funds), and institutions such as pension/profit sharing plans, corporations, charitable & “Not-for Profit” organizations, and unions. Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC is a leading, regional investment and wealth advisor managing assets on behalf of families and high net-worth individuals. Ancora Alternatives LLC specializes in pooled investments (hedge funds/investment limited partnerships). Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. specializes in providing non-discretionary investment guidance for small and midsize employer sponsored retirement plans. Inverness Securities, LLC is a FINRA registered Broker Dealer.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLUCORA, INC.
04:21pBLUCORA  : Ancora Comments on Blucora's Misleading Letter to Stockholders
BU
12:27pBLUCORA  : Urges Shareholders To Vote In Favor Of Its Board Nominees
MT
08:27aBLUCORA, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aBLUCORA  : Board Sends Letter to Stockholders
AQ
04/05BLUCORA  : Ancora Issues Letter to Blucora Stockholders to Address the Board's A..
BU
03/31BLUCORA, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Blucora Publishes Detailed Investor Presentation Outlining Momentum and Progr..
GL
03/30BLUCORA  : Ancora Releases Presentation Detailing the Case for Urgent Change Ato..
BU
03/26BLUCORA  : Ancora Says Blucora Management 'Ineffective' in a Letter to Sharehold..
MT
03/26BLUCORA  : Ancora Issues Important Letter to Blucora Stockholders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 827 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 820 M 820 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart BLUCORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blucora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUCORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,67 $
Last Close Price 17,00 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher William Walters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Mehlman Chief Financial Officer
Georganne Craig Proctor Chairman
Dilip Nagaraja Chief Technology Officer
S. Paul Lehman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUCORA, INC.6.85%820
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC13.76%9 607
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY8.33%8 935
AMP LIMITED-19.23%3 483
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED20.83%2 186
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD1.70%1 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ