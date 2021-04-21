Log in
    BCOR

BLUCORA, INC.

(BCOR)
Blucora : shareholders re-elect board, reject four Ancora nominees

04/21/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
BOSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc shareholders voted to re-elect the financial services firm's 10 current board members, rejecting dissident investor Ancora Holdings' proposal to seat four newcomers, the company said on Wednesday.

Irving, Texas-based Blucora had told shareholders, which include large index funds and hedge funds, that its directors were better qualified to lead the company and that a number of recently made changes were beginning to bear fruit.

The company replaced the chief executive and chief financial officers last year amid concerns about performance, positioned the company's two tax-focused businesses for long-term growth, and added new independent directors in 2020 and 2021.

Ancora Holdings, one of Blucora's top 10 shareholders, thought differently and launched a proxy contest in February when it nominated four directors to the board and urged the company to consider selling its tax services business.

Ancora, which invests $8 billion for clients, argued that there were few synergies between Blucora's wealth management and registered advisory business, Avantax, and its TaxAct unit.

"We have substantially more work to do, but we appreciate the recognition from our stockholders that Blucora is a profoundly different and stronger company than it was just a year ago," Blucora said in a statement.

Shareholders' votes, made in the runup to Wednesday's annual meeting, illustrate how activist investors are returning with big requests after a more subdued 2020 when they largely gave management teams more leeway because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The battle between Ancora and Blucora went all the way to a vote while other corporate skirmishes were settled.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended that change is warranted at Blucora and that shareholders should vote for Frederick DiSanto, who is chairman and CEO of Cleveland-based Ancora. Rival proxy firm Glass, Lewis had urged shareholders to back all of the company's directors. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 827 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 717 M 717 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 94,2%
Technical analysis trends BLUCORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,67 $
Last Close Price 14,86 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher William Walters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Mehlman Chief Financial Officer
Georganne Craig Proctor Chairman
Dilip Nagaraja Chief Technology Officer
S. Paul Lehman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUCORA, INC.-6.60%717
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC15.17%9 750
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY9.00%8 990
AMP LIMITED-25.32%3 189
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED15.20%2 125
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-0.57%1 786
