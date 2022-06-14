 Blucora to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced Chris Walters, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marc Mehlman, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22, 2022. Blucora’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://blucora.com.



Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $86 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

