New Program Expands Blue Apron’s Sales Channels and Unlocks Additional Savings for Verizon Customers

Today, Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced the launch of Blue Apron PLUS, a new savings program exclusively on Verizon’s +play platform, the cutting-edge platform built by Verizon for customers to shop for, manage and save on their favorite subscriptions, all in one place. The company is the first and only meal-kit provider on the +play platform to date.

Blue Apron launches Blue Apron PLUS, a new savings program available exclusively on Verizon’s +play platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron PLUS is a new monthly subscription managed through the +play platform for Verizon customers. Blue Apron PLUS customers will have access to exclusive savings on meal-kit subscriptions, including 35% off their first 5 eligible meal kit orders, then 15% off each eligible order after that. For a limited-time, Verizon customers can get 3 months of Blue Apron PLUS free. After the promotional period, Blue Apron PLUS is $4.99 per month.

“As one of the leaders in the meal-kit industry, we are proud to bring Blue Apron’s culinary expertise exclusively to Verizon customers around the country,” said Amber Minson, Blue Apron’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The partnership will allow us to tap into a new and engaged customer base while providing them with up to $525 in annual savings on incredible recipes with fresh, unique ingredients.”

“We’re thrilled to have Blue Apron as a +play partner, giving Verizon customers access to its amazing services and offerings through our platform,” said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “With hundreds of content and subscription services available in the marketplace, customers find themselves challenged to keep up with new services, get attractive promotions, and manage and track what they’re already signed up for. +play is the solution to these pain points.”

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

About Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

