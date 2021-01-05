Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.    APRN

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blue Apron : A Letter from our CEO to Kick Off 2021

01/05/2021 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To our community of home cooks,

In 2020, we saw firsthand the value home cooking can bring to our lives. It's more than making a meal. It can deepen bonds with those we love, whether it's in-person or virtually, or offer a small moment of reprise as we manage through a stressful time.

By cooking with us, you pushed your culinary curiosity and learned new kitchen skills. Throughout the past year, we prepared over 970 recipes, many which featured new ingredients like lamb, scallops, duck, watermelon radish, and more.

At times, it's hard to find a moment to prepare a home-cooked meal, especially as you look for the right variety and flexibility to fit your lifestyle. We are here to help. In addition to our new Wellness and customization options, we're bringing you a series of recipes designed for quicker prep and easier cleanup, without sacrificing the flavor you expect from us. These recipes allow you to focus on the things that keep us away from the kitchen, and still come together over a flavorful, nutritious meal.

In 2021, we also plan to continue to give back to communities where we operate. To kick off the year, we are proud to support City Harvest, a food rescue and hunger relief organization and a Blue Apron partner since 2012, and its mission to feed New Yorkers during this challenging time. We will also continue to support people in need through our ongoing partnerships with regional food banks under Feeding America as well as explore additional partnerships throughout the year.

We are committed to responsibly sourcing fresh, high-quality, and wholesome seasonal ingredients directly from our suppliers, leaving out the middleman. In 2021, we will continue to strengthen our direct-to-source approach, while advancing our commitment to animal welfare, clean label, and sustainable seafood ingredient sourcing standards.

Lastly, as we continue to focus on bringing you incredible recipes, we regularly assess our impact on the environment and challenge our status quo. Cooking with Blue Apron could reduce your carbon footprint compared to preparing the same meal with ingredients purchased from a grocery store.* However, we're striving to further lessen our environmental footprint and plan to do more in the coming year.

Happy New Year to you and your loved ones, and thank you for cooking with Blue Apron.

Linda

Linda Findley Kozlowski, President and CEO, Blue Apron
*According to a University of Michigan paper published in 2019

Disclaimer

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
12:08pBLUE APRON : A Letter from our CEO to Kick Off 2021
PU
07:55aBLUE APRON : Names Randy J. Greben Chief Financial Officer; Greben Brings Over T..
AQ
01/04BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulatio..
AQ
01/04BLUE APRON : Appoints Randy Greben as Chief Financial Officer
MT
01/04BLUE APRON : Names Randy J. Greben Chief Financial Officer
BU
2020INTRODUCING : A 360 Approach to Welln
PU
2020Two Additional California Courts Dismiss Securities Act Claims In Favor Of Fe..
AQ
2020BLUE APRON : 5 Essential Ingredients for Southern Cooking
PU
2020BLUE APRON : Recipe for Apple Turnovers from Scratch
PU
2020BLUE APRON : All about Egg Labels
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 456 M - -
Net income 2020 -49,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 822
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,23 $
Last Close Price 6,15 $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew B. Salzberg Executive Chairman
Charlean Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Elizabeth J. Huebner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.10.02%109
NESTLÉ S.A.0.19%330 422
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.94%82 835
DANONE S.A1.19%43 350
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.24%41 850
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.00%36 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ