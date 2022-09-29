Advanced search
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
5.560 USD   -10.47%
04:48pBlue Apron Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben to Resign in October
MT
04:32pBlue Apron Announces CFO Transition
BU
11:54aBlue Apron's Annual Thanksgiving Menu is Back with More Options Than Ever Before; Flexible, Mix-and-Match Offerings Designed to Simplify Holiday Meal Planning
AQ
Blue Apron Announces CFO Transition

09/29/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Interim CFO Identified; Executive Search Underway for Permanent Replacement

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben has notified the company he has accepted a position at another company and plans to resign from his role, effective October 17, 2022.

“Randy has played an important role at Blue Apron as we developed our new strategy to pursue growth alongside a path to profitability,” said Linda Findley, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’d like to thank him for his contributions on behalf of everybody at Blue Apron. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Blue Apron appointed Mitchell Cohen to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective following Mr. Greben’s departure. With over 30 years of financial, operations and general business experience, Mr. Cohen is a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer with a wealth of experience across a number of industries as well as public and private organizations.

Mr. Cohen will immediately start working with the company to facilitate a smooth transition in partnership with Mr. Greben, while a permanent replacement is identified. Blue Apron has engaged Spencer Stuart to conduct a search for the company’s next Chief Financial Officer.

“Mitch will be an asset to Blue Apron during this transitional period given his extensive public company experience, and understanding of subscription and ecommerce models,” continued Findley. “As we continue to balance growth, our planned path to profitability and managing through inflationary periods, Mitch’s decades of experience can help us continue to execute The Next Course strategy outlined earlier this year.”

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 513 M - -
Net income 2022 -96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 216 M 216 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 27,5%
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy J. Greben Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Charlean Louise Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-7.73%216
NESTLÉ S.A.-17.01%297 832
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.32%79 685
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.72%46 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY19.57%46 476
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.45%46 388