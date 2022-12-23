Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:15 2022-12-23 am EST
1.095 USD   +14.65%
12/15Blue Apron Receives $1 Million of $56.5 Million Private Placement; Shares Rise
MT
12/15Blue Apron Provides Update on Sanberg Funding
BU
12/12North American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Apron Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE

12/23/2022 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) received written notice on December 21, 2022, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.

The company plans to notify the NYSE by January 6, 2023 of its receipt of the notice and that it intends to submit a plan to cure both the global market capitalization listing standard deficiency and the minimum share price listing standard deficiency.

Minimum Share Price Listing Standard
The NYSE provides a period of six months following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement for continued listing on the NYSE. The company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the company has: (i) a closing share price of at least $1.00; and (ii) an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30-day trading period ending on the last trading day of that month.

Average Global Market Capitalization Listing Standard
The NYSE provides a period of 45 days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan advising the NYSE of definitive actions the company has taken, or is taking, that would bring it into compliance with the market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the notice. The company is currently evaluating its available options and developing a plan to regain compliance with the minimum global market capitalization requirement.

The NYSE notification does not affect Blue Apron's business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements, nor does it conflict with or cause an event of default under the company’s material debt or other agreements.

About Blue Apron
Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements concerning Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Blue Apron has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the company’s ability to regain compliance with the NYSE listing requirements, future compliance with such requirements, potential future application of suspension and delisting procedures and future quotation of the company’s Class A common stock, and other potential factors that could affect future financial and operating results as set forth in the risks described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022, the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022, and the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022 and in other filings that the company may make with the SEC in the future. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
12/15Blue Apron Receives $1 Million of $56.5 Million Private Placement; Shares Rise
MT
12/15Blue Apron Provides Update on Sanberg Funding
BU
12/12North American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -2-
DJ
12/08Blue Apron to Cut 10% of Workforce; Seeks to Slash Expenses by $50 Million in 2023
MT
12/08Blue Apron to cut 10% of corporate workforce
RE
12/08Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements a..
AQ
12/08Blue Apron Provides Business Updates, and Outlines Plans for Cost Reductions and Liquid..
BU
12/07NAD Reviews Blue Apron's Easy Cancelation Claims
AQ
12/06Blue Apron Launches a Fireside Feast Box as Its Next Limited-Time, Seasonal Meal Kit
BU
12/06Blue Apron Launches Fireside Feast Box as its Next Limited-Time, Seasonal Meal Kit
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 453 M - -
Net income 2022 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 37,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 4,67 $
Spread / Average Target 389%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell M. Cohen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Christopher M. Halkyard Chief Operating & Supply Chain Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-85.81%38
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.27%320 182
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.63%91 128
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.47%51 357
GENERAL MILLS, INC.26.40%50 267
KRAFT HEINZ12.42%49 438