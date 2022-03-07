Blue Apron Appoints Amit Shah to Board of Directors

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Amit Shah, former President and Chief Marketing Officer of 1-800-Flowers.com, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Shah will bring over two decades of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer marketing expertise as the company continues to build out its marketing, technology, customer acquisition, and user experience as part of its accelerated growth strategy.

“With a proven track record leading digital and growth strategies, along with extensive experience in marketing, technology and management, we are confident that Amit will provide valuable perspective as we continue to focus on our strategic growth objectives,” said Linda Findley, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With Amit’s addition, we continue to build a strong board with a balanced skill set across food, consumer products, marketing, general management and growth.”

From 2020 to 2021, Mr. Shah served as President of 1-800-Flowers.com, where he was responsible for leading the overall management of the brand. From 2017 to 2020, he served as its Chief Marketing Officer and was responsible for its overall marketing strategy across online, digital and social channels. In 2019, he was awarded “CMO of the Year” in North America by the Consumer Goods Institute. From 2010 to 2017, Mr. Shah held other various marketing and product positions at 1-800-Flowers.com.

Prior to joining 1-800-Flowers.com, Mr. Shah held a variety of strategy, growth and product roles after starting his career at McKinsey & Company in Boston. He has served on the North America Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Mobile Marketing Association since 2013, a marketing trade organization with 800-member companies globally. He has provided leadership counsel to leading technology companies through the Google Retail Advisory Committee and Twilio Customer Advisory Panel, and is a trusted advisor to a number of start-ups.

“Blue Apron has gone through a big transformation over the past two years, under great leadership,” commented Mr. Shah. “I look forward to joining the accomplished team and helping guide the company through the next phase of its growth strategy.”

Mr. Shah has been appointed to serve as a Class I director with a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. The phase-out of Blue Apron’s classified Board of Directors was approved at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Beginning with the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, directors elected at and after the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders will be elected for one-year terms. Mr. Shah will also serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning execution of the growth strategy of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Blue Apron has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the company’s ability, including the ability to successfully increase marketing and technology improvements on the planned timeline to enable it to meet expected outlook for 2022, cost-effectively attract new customers and retain existing customers, including its ability to sustain any increase in demand, and its ability to continue to expand its direct-to-consumer product offerings, and to continue to execute operational efficiency practices; changes in consumer behaviors, tastes and preferences that could lead to changes in demand, including as a result of, among other things, long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior and the impact of inflation or other macroeconomic factors on consumer spending habits; the company’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and personnel in sufficient numbers, both generally and in light of ongoing nationwide labor shortages as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise; the company’s expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, including potential shortages, interruptions and/or increased costs in the supply or delivery of ingredients, and parcel and freight carrier interruptions or delays and/or higher freight or fuel costs, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; and other risks more fully described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in other filings that the company may make with the SEC in the future. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220306005042/en/