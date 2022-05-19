Blue Apron Expands Menu to Largest Number of Options To-Date

Offerings Include New Family Friendly Recipes, Expanded Add-ons and Sparkling Wine

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) expanded its food and wine offerings to the largest number of options to-date, with additional Four-Serving recipes, expanded Add-ons and newly added premium sparkling wines.

“Over the past few years, we have focused on delivering the right variety, flexibility and choice to meet our customers’ needs in the kitchen,” said Josh Friedman, Blue Apron’s Chief Product Officer. “The expanded Family Friendly and Add-on options continue to deliver on the weekly menu variety our customers have come to expect from us and feature choices like Wellness, vegetarian and Premium recipes.”

The company now has 58 weekly food options, more than tripling the variety of choices on its menu since 2019.

Blue Apron’s Four-Serving chef-designed menu now features 12 weekly options, including more vegetarian and Wellness recipes, along with Craft and Premium options that offer protein combinations and unique flavor twists.

The new, expanded weekly Add-ons build on the popularity of the category. Now, with three times as many weekly choices compared to when the company launched Add-ons last year, customers can order breakfast, appetizers, salads, desserts and responsibly sourced proteins à-la-carte.

In addition, Blue Apron plans to offer three, new unique varietals of premium sparkling wines available on its Market and as part of customers’ wine subscriptions. Designed by its in-house wine team and produced in California, the sparkling wines were created using a traditional method.

Varietals are available in 750ml bottles and include:

Blue Barrel Brut–a dry, light wine designed to perfectly complement the majority of Blue Apron recipes

Blue Barrel Brut Reserve–a rich and complex array of notes with layered flavors, designed for a more premium, special occasion

Blue Barrel Brut Reserve Rosé–an elegant, lightly colored rosé with red fruit flavors, designed to be enjoyed for a celebratory event

Sparkling wine is particularly food friendly and will offer a new learning experience for many customers. The new wines pair especially well with more decadent dishes, such as Blue Apron’s Premium recipes, and an array of the company’s core menu items.

Visit BlueApron.com to try the new menu options and BlueApron.com/wine to learn more about Blue Apron’s wine subscription.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

All wine orders are shipped and sold by Blue Apron Wine, Napa, California.

