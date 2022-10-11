Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:20 2022-10-11 am EDT
2.660 USD   +12.71%
08:09aBlue Apron Is Now Available in the U.S. Amazon Store Without a Subscription
BU
10/06Blue Apron Announces Completion of Approximately $15 Million At-The-Market Offering
BU
10/03Blue Apron : Up to $14,999,425 Class A Common Stock - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Apron Is Now Available in the U.S. Amazon Store Without a Subscription

10/11/2022 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This Collaboration Builds on Blue Apron’s Technology and Operations Enhancements to Expand Sales Channels

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is now offering meal kits without a subscription in the U.S. Amazon store. This is a continued expansion of the company’s third-party channel strategy to increase exposure to a wider pool of potential customers outside of its ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005524/en/

A selection of Blue Apron meal kits are now available to purchase without a subscription on the U.S. Amazon store. (Photo: Business Wire)

A selection of Blue Apron meal kits are now available to purchase without a subscription on the U.S. Amazon store. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our customers regularly tell us how much they love our meals. By offering a selection of products in the U.S. Amazon store, we are able to provide Amazon customers the opportunity to buy a range of chef-curated meals that will arrive quickly to their door,” said Josh Friedman, Blue Apron’s Chief Product Officer. “Our mutual commitment to exceptional customer service will allow us to continue to deliver a great experience.”

Blue Apron is offering a selection of meal kits, including its newest Ready to Cook options, Family Favorites recipes, and quick Heat & Eat meals. Additionally, customers will be able to purchase Blue Apron’s limited-time, special occasion boxes on the site, including a host of holiday options perfect for entertaining.

“Offering an assortment of Blue Apron meal kits will make it even easier for Amazon customers to prepare delicious meals,” said Janie Song, Amazon’s Director of Grocery and Health & Personal Care. “We hope this offering will inspire those new to cooking and save time for seasoned cooks looking for quick, convenient options.”

Blue Apron is expanding its ecosystem as part of its goal to drive customer growth through multiple avenues, including third-party sales platforms designed to reach new audiences while removing barriers to trials. While meal kits are sold in the U.S. Amazon store, boxes are directly fulfilled by Blue Apron operations, taking advantage of the company’s strong supply chain and its ability to ship boxes the next business day.

The availability of Blue Apron meal kits in the U.S. Amazon store builds on the companies’ previous collaborations. Blue Apron recipes are available with Amazon Alexa, where customers can prepare their Blue Apron Two-Serving and Four-Serving recipes with hands-free instructions on Alexa-enabled devices by just saying “Alexa, show me recipes from Blue Apron.”

To see a full list of offerings, visit amazon.com/blueapron.

About Blue Apron
Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
08:09aBlue Apron Is Now Available in the U.S. Amazon Store Without a Subscription
BU
10/06Blue Apron Announces Completion of Approximately $15 Million At-The-Market Offering
BU
10/03Blue Apron : Up to $14,999,425 Class A Common Stock - Form 8-K
PU
10/03Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Extending Monday Advance
MT
10/03Sector Update: Consumer
MT
10/03Top Midday Decliners
MT
10/03Blue Apron Launches 'At-the-Market' Offering of About $15 Million of Class A Shares; Sh..
MT
10/03US Futures Higher to Kick Off Q4 Trading
MT
10/03Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/03Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operati..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 498 M - -
Net income 2022 -99,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,0 M 93,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,36 $
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy J. Greben Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Charlean Louise Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-64.93%93
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.84%292 476
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.12%76 231
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.41%48 550
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.98%45 824
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.83%45 352