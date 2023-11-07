The Company’s Holiday Menu is Available With or Without a Subscription

Blue Apron (Nasdaq: APRN), the pioneer of the meal kit industry in the U.S., introduces its holiday menu with an assortment of elevated seasonal offerings designed to make celebrating a breeze. Through the end of the year, customers can choose from a selection of three limited-time meal kits, available with or without a subscription, in addition to premium recipes and Add-ons, making purchasing and planning simple.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107979714/en/

Blue Apron’s Holiday Roast Box features pasture raised beef tenderloin and seasonally-inspired side dishes, available with or without a subscription. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This season, we created a range of easy and distinct offerings to provide customers with everything they need to continue their holiday celebrations beyond Thanksgiving,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “The options were designed to eliminate the stress of menu planning, and are perfect for a range of gathering sizes, from an intimate dinner party to larger celebrations that serve up to 10.”

Blue Apron’s Holiday Roast Box is back this year, with restaurant-quality recipes inspired by a classic English roast. Available to order now and ship the week of November 27, the menu features a pasture raised beef tenderloin, make-ahead side dishes and brand-new recipes. A bright, seasonally-inspired salad is the perfect combination of textures and savory-sweet flavors, like sliced pear, maple coated walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and roasted grapes. In addition, a show stopping dessert layers pastry cream with flaky pie crust and tuile pieces for a fun final touch.

The menu serves up to 8 and includes:

Roast Beef Tenderloin with Sherry-Dijon Pan Sauce

Cheesy Potato Bake with Crème Fraîche & Caramelized Onions

Honey-Orange Glazed Rainbow Carrots with Pistachios & Mint

Roasted Grape & Goat Cheese Salad with Pear & Walnuts

Chocolate Espresso Trifles with Caramel Tuile

Customers can build a personalized holiday feast that suits their needs with the addition of Blue Apron’s plant-forward Vegetarian Holiday Box and Holiday Ham Box, available to ship now through the end of December. The customer-favorite offerings serve up to 10 and feature a fresh take on classic flavors with beloved recipes.

In addition, premium recipes and Add-ons are available in December for customers looking for an intimate and celebratory night in. The options include seared scallops over a creamy garlic-herb risotto and ribeye steaks with a mushroom cream sauce that embodies the elegance of a steakhouse dinner.

Blue Apron’s Holiday Roast Box, Vegetarian Holiday Box and Holiday Ham Box are available to order now through December, and the premium holiday recipes and Add-ons are available to order November 17. Order as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, or without a subscription through the Market.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, deepening its commitment to its employees, continuing to reduce food and packaging waste, and addressing its carbon impact. Visit blueapron.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107979714/en/