Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
0.7100 USD   +2.82%
08:34aBlue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash Expand Partnership
BU
03/16Earnings Flash (APRN) BLUE APRON Posts Q4 Revenue $106.8M, vs. Street Est of $100.1M
MT
03/16Blue Apron : Q4 2022 Earnings Slides
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash Expand Partnership

04/05/2023 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat Meals Now Available for Delivery in 11 Markets, Including New York City

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) and DashMart by DoorDash, Inc. expanded the availability of Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals to 11 markets, including New York City.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005340/en/

Blue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash expand the availability of Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals to 11 markets, including New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash expand the availability of Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals to 11 markets, including New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The expansion of our partnership with DashMart by DoorDash into additional markets follows a successful pilot program that we launched in Philadelphia last year,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “These types of strategic partnerships are an important market opportunity for us to expand our reach and provide customers with access to our products without a subscription. We’re committed to providing them with even more convenient ways to bring Blue Apron into their kitchens each week.”

In addition to New York City, Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals are available for delivery in eligible cities in New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. DashMart customers can choose from a selection of easy to make Heat & Eat meals, including customer favorites like a Cheesy Truffle Cavatappi and Spanish-Style Beef & Rice.

Based on some of Blue Apron’s best-selling and top-rated dishes, Heat & Eat are prepared, single-serving meals that are ready in 5 minutes or less without sacrificing quality for convenience. Whether customers are looking for a last minute, quick dinner option for one, or to complement a grocery order, Heat & Eat meals are designed to make meal-time a bit easier.

DashMart is a grocery store and warehousing service owned and operated by DoorDash that sells a wide variety of products from fresh meats, produce, and baked goods to household essentials, personal care items, medicine and more.

To purchase Heat & Eat meals in eligible cities on DashMart, visit doordash.com.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
08:34aBlue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash Expand Partnership
BU
03/16Earnings Flash (APRN) BLUE APRON Posts Q4 Revenue $106.8M, vs. Street Est of $100.1M
MT
03/16Blue Apron : Q4 2022 Earnings Slides
PU
03/16Transcript : Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
03/16Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
03/16BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
03/16Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operati..
AQ
03/16Blue Apron : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
03/16Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 414 M - -
Net income 2023 -63,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 49,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,71 $
Average target price 3,17 $
Spread / Average Target 346%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell M. Cohen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Christopher M. Halkyard Chief Operating & Supply Chain Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-14.46%49
NESTLÉ S.A.3.88%327 161
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.81%96 140
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.05%52 656
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.65%50 554
KRAFT HEINZ-5.16%47 374
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer