Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Apron to Present at Credit Suisse 2022 Consumer Conference Series on March 15

03/09/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 2022 Consumer Conference Series on March 15, 2022. The virtual day will focus on online disruptors in the food sector.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
04:32pBlue Apron to Present at Credit Suisse 2022 Consumer Conference Series on March 15
BU
03/07BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Blue Apron Appoints Amit Shah to Board of Directors
BU
03/07Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Appoints Amit Shah to Board of Directors
CI
03/04Blue Apron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
03/02Blue Apron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/25BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/18Blue Apron Announces Additional Private Placement Investment
AQ
02/15INSIDER BUY : Blue Apron Holdings
MT
02/15BLUE APRON : Announces Additional Private Placement Investment - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 532 M - -
Net income 2022 -74,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 988
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,45 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy J. Greben Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Charlean Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-33.88%145
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.40%327 479
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.31%84 410
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.69%47 310
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.99%46 733
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-19.42%42 732