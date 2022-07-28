Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
2.930 USD   +1.74%
06:33aBlue Apron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2022
BU
07/25Blue Apron Shares Rise After Company Unveils New Range of Ready-to-Cook Meals
MT
07/25Blue Apron Introduces Ready to Cook Meals to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Quicker Options
BU
Blue Apron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2022

07/28/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, plan to present at the following investor conferences:

  • Canaccord’s 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2022
  • Sidoti’s August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17-18, 2022

A webcast of each presentation will be made available on the Blue Apron Investor Relations website at https://investors.blueapron.com/events-and-presentations.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 520 M - -
Net income 2022 -87,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 010
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 219%
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy J. Greben Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Charlean Louise Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-56.46%101
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.83%336 051
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.04%87 209
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY16.76%45 097
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.68%44 869
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.23%44 482