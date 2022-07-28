Blue Apron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2022

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, plan to present at the following investor conferences:

Canaccord’s 42 nd Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2022

A webcast of each presentation will be made available on the Blue Apron Investor Relations website at https://investors.blueapron.com/events-and-presentations.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

