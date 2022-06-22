Log in
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
2.725 USD   +0.55%
09:26aBlue Apron to Present at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd & 23rd
BU
06/14BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09Blue Apron Introduces Seasonal Meal Kits
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Apron to Present at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd & 23rd

06/22/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Company to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22/23, 2022. Blue Apron’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://investors.blueapron.com/.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 534 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,8 M 93,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 010
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,71 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 269%
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy J. Greben Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Charlean Louise Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-59.73%94
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.76%307 254
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.79%82 786
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.98%44 812
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY14.38%44 679
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.49%44 219