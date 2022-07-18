Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APRN   US09523Q2003

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.

(APRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 18/07/2022 BST
3.530 USD   -9.49%
09:38pBlue Apron to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 8, 2022
BU
06/24BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : APRN) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : APRN) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
Blue Apron to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 8, 2022

07/18/2022 | 09:38pm BST
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday August 8, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, during which they will discuss the second quarter results and business outlook.

Following the prepared remarks, management will take questions from analysts and investors. As part of Blue Apron’s continuing efforts to enhance communications and engagement with its shareholders, investors will also be able to submit questions during the call via the company’s webcast. Management will address a selection of these questions during the call.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383. The conference ID is 1532649. Participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s investor relations website at https://investors.blueapron.com/events-and-presentations.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until August 15, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, using the replay code 3856149.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 527 M - 439 M
Net income 2022 -87,8 M - -73,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 010
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,90 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy J. Greben Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jennifer Carr-Smith Chairman
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Charlean Louise Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.-42.05%135
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.59%325 183
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.40%84 060
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.88%46 526
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.19%44 739
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.06%44 575