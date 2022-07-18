Blue Apron to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 8, 2022

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday August 8, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, during which they will discuss the second quarter results and business outlook.

Following the prepared remarks, management will take questions from analysts and investors. As part of Blue Apron’s continuing efforts to enhance communications and engagement with its shareholders, investors will also be able to submit questions during the call via the company’s webcast. Management will address a selection of these questions during the call.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383. The conference ID is 1532649. Participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s investor relations website at https://investors.blueapron.com/events-and-presentations.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until August 15, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, using the replay code 3856149.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

