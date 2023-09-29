Sept 29 (Reuters) - Meal-kit maker Blue Apron on Friday said it would be acquired by food delivery company Wonder Group in an all-stock deal for $103 million.

Blue Apron stockholders will receive $13 per share, which represents a 137% premium to the stock's Thursday closing price of $5.49. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shares of Blue Apron more than doubled in premarket trade after WSJ reported the news first, citing executives from both companies.

Blue Apron was the first U.S. meal-kit company to go public, with an IPO in June 2017, which valued the company at $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Varun H K)