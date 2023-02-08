Blue Bird : 2023 Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding full-year guidance and seasonality, that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in our latest earnings release and filings with the SEC. Blue Bird disclaims any obligation to update information in this presentation. Additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the Appendix to this presentation.

Forward-looking statements in this document also may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the pricing of the share repurchase, the potential tender offer by Blue Bird for shares of its common stock, and the benefits and timing of any potential tender offer. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Blue Bird's forwardQ&A-looking statements. Among these factors are the risk that Blue Bird may decide not to commence the tender offer, and that if Blue Bird does commence a tender offer, that the offer may not be completed.

as may be required under applicable securities laws. The factors described above, as well as risk factors described in reports filed with the SEC by Blue Bird Corporation (available at www.sec.gov), could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this presentation, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risksOutlookand uncertaintiesand .GuidanceAccordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except

Future impacts from the novel coronavirus pandemic known as "COVID-19," and any other pandemics, public health crises, or epidemics, on capital markets, manufacturing and supply chain abilities, consumer and customer demand, school system operations, workplace conditions, and any other unexpected impacts

Other statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or similar expressions

Volatility in the tax base and other funding sources that support the purchase of buses by our end customers

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. Specifically, forward-looking statements include statements regarding guidance, seasonality, product mix and gross profits and may include statements relating to:

Important Disclaimers

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation may include the following non-GAAP financial measures: "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share," "Free Cash Flow" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." Additional information on the calculation of some of these terms is included in the Appendix.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss prior to discontinued operations income or loss, interest income, interest expense including the component of lease expense (whichIntroductionsis presented as a &singleForwardoperating expense-Lookingin selling,Statementsgeneral and administrative expenses in our GAAP financial statements) that represents interest expense on lease liabilities, income taxes, depreciation and amortization including the component of lease expense (which is presented as a single operating expense in selling, general

and administrative expenses in our GAAP financial statements) that represents amortization charges on right-to-use lease assets, and disposals, as adjusted to add back certain charges that we may record each year, such as stock-compensation expense, as well as non-recurring charges such as (i) significant product design changes; (ii) transaction related costs; (iii) discrete expenses related to major cost cutting initiatives; or (iv) costs directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic (3). We believe these expenses are not considered an indicator of ongoing company performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted NetFinancialIncome is netResultsincome or loss as adjusted to add back certain costs as mentioned above. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share represents Adjusted Net Income or loss available to common stockholders divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (as if we had GAAP net income during the respective period).

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share are calculated net of taxes.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by/used in operating activities minus cash paid for fixed assets, Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents Free Cash Flow minus cash paid for (i) significant product design changes; (ii) transaction related costs; or (iii) discrete expenses related to major cost cutting initiatives.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP measures. Although Blue Bird believes that such measures may enhance an evaluation of Blue Bird's operating performance and

cash flows,Outlook(i) other companiesand inGuidanceBlue Bird's industry may define such measures differently than Blue Bird does and, as a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in Blue Bird's industry and (ii) such measures may exclude certain financial information that some may consider important in evaluating

Blue Bird's performance and cash flows.

Q&A

4