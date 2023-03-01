Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blue Bird Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLBD   US0953061068

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION

(BLBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47:28 2023-03-01 pm EST
21.28 USD   +4.78%
03:11pBlue Bird Announces Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
12:20pBlue Bird : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
02/09Craig-Hallum Adjusts Price Target on Blue Bird to $23 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Bird Announces Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

03/01/2023 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, announced today its participation in the 35th annual Roth Conference on March 12-14, 2023, in Dana Point, Calif.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
03:11pBlue Bird Announces Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
12:20pBlue Bird : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
02/09Craig-Hallum Adjusts Price Target on Blue Bird to $23 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Blue Bird to $17 From $14.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/08Blue Bird's Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Raises 2023 Outlook
MT
02/08Blue Bird : REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
02/08BLUE BIRD CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/08Blue Bird Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
02/08Blue Bird Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
02/08Transcript : Blue Bird Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 015 M - -
Net income 2023 5,50 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 119x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 595
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Blue Bird Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,31 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Stevenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Razvan Radulescu Chief Financial Officer
Kevin S. Penn Chairman
Jeff Sanfrey Senior Vice President-Manufacturing
Chan W. Galbato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE BIRD CORPORATION89.64%651
DEERE & COMPANY-1.66%124 230
CATERPILLAR INC.0.00%123 691
AB VOLVO11.31%41 285
PACCAR, INC.9.29%37 725
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.70%26 222