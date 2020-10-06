Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blue Bird Corporation    BLBD

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION

(BLBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Bird : Hundreds of Blue Bird Electric School Buses Deployed Throughout the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Multiple states with varying climates and road conditions adopt electric school buses for cost savings and environmental impact

Electric vehicles have experienced significant growth in the past decade, and school buses are no exception. Since their introduction in 2018, school bus manufacturer Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD), has seen a surge in demand for their 100% electric school buses. While a majority of these buses have been sold in California, the interest in electric is nation-wide, with buses being deployed all over the country.

“With districts able to obtain grant and other financial assistance, locations that we have deployed electric school buses in were the first in their state to have an EV bus in their fleet,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “As the only manufacturer currently producing every bus type in Electric, we can help districts start to introduce and potentially transform their entire fleet over time to zero emissions.”

School bus fleets in many states are transitioning their fleets to alternative power solutions such as propane and electric, in an effort to benefit their communities with cleaner air. “As districts continue to see the environmental benefits of low- and zero-emissions solutions, such as electric, it is inevitable for our industry to see this shift,” added Horlock. “In fact, over 50% of what we produce is an alternative to diesel, and we are prepared to meet further growth in demand.”

Electric buses built by Blue Bird are now equipped with vehicle to grid (V2G) capability, allowing communities to use the electric buses as back-up power sources in emergency situations, as well as revenue generators through selling electricity back to the grid while the bus is plugged in during peak power use times. Electric buses also have fewer parts to maintain, which helps the district see immediate savings on maintenance costs.

“The usual concern with deciding to introduce electric in a new area is the climate – will it work in cold weather?” said chief commercial officer for Blue Bird, Mark Terry. “We have deployed buses in over 25% of all states in the U.S., including cold climates such as North Dakota and New York, as well as hot areas such as Texas and Georgia. Charging is a key part of the equation that districts should really look into, and we have an incredible dealership network that helps districts navigate infrastructure setup to ensure effective charging and operation.”

For more information on Blue Bird’s electric school buses, please visit www.blue-bird.com/electric.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
02:01pBLUE BIRD : Hundreds of Blue Bird Electric School Buses Deployed Throughout the ..
BU
09/10BLUE BIRD : Expands Production Capacity of Electric Buses Six-Fold in Response t..
PU
09/10BLUE BIRD : Expands Production Capacity of Electric Buses Six-Fold in Response t..
BU
08/25BLUE BIRD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/18U.S. EV startup Canoo to go public at $2.4 billion valuation
RE
08/13BLUE BIRD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/12BLUE BIRD : 2020 Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
08/12BLUE BIRD : Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Significantly Impacted by COVID-19..
BU
08/12BLUE BIRD : Investor Presentation - June 2020
PU
07/30BLUE BIRD : to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results on August 12, 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 853 M - -
Net income 2020 7,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 345 M 345 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Blue Bird Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 12,76 $
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Horlock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Penn Chairman
Charles R. Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Jeffery L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Chan W. Galbato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE BIRD CORPORATION-44.33%345
CATERPILLAR INC.4.35%83 116
DEERE & COMPANY32.02%71 124
AB VOLVO14.63%41 147
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.45.98%30 821
PACCAR, INC.11.37%30 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group