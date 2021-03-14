Log in
Blue Bird : Investor Presentation - March 2021

03/14/2021
Investor Presentation

March 2021

Agenda

2

Executive Summary

  • Schools beginning to reopen; good news for bus orders

  • Aging school bus fleet; >150,000 buses need replacing

  • Leader in alternative power; #1 in electric & propane school buses

  • ~50% of Blue Bird sales are non-diesel; <10-20% for competitors

  • Government's commitment to electrification of 550,000 school buses in the US

  • Proposed Clean Bus Program provides $2.5B annual funds over 8years, representing 12-15,000 electric buses annually

  • Full range of chassis that can be offered to third parties, led by EV

  • Reducing structural costs, increasing unit revenue and growing alt-power mix

  • As schools reopen and industry rebounds, on track to achieve 10%+ EBITDA margin by FY2022/23

Well positioned for growth and to capitalize on expected surge in EV Demand

School Bus Industry Overview

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 809 M - -
Net income 2021 19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 736
Free-Float 53,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Horlock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffery L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Kevin S. Penn Chairman
Charles R. Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Arthur Roberts Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE BIRD CORPORATION38.50%686
CATERPILLAR INC.20.73%124 875
DEERE & COMPANY35.46%115 813
AB VOLVO22.55%56 882
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD7.98%48 861
PACCAR, INC.12.37%33 636
