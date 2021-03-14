Blue Bird : Investor Presentation - March 2021

Investor Presentation
March 2021
Agenda
Executive Summary
❖ Schools beginning to reopen; good news for bus orders
❖ Aging school bus fleet; >150,000 buses need replacing
❖ Leader in alternative power; #1 in electric & propane school buses
❖ ~50% of Blue Bird sales are non-diesel; <10-20% for competitors
❖ Government's commitment to electrification of 550,000 school buses in the US
❖ Proposed Clean Bus Program provides $2.5B annual funds over 8years, representing 12-15,000 electric buses annually
❖ Full range of chassis that can be offered to third parties, led by EV
❖ Reducing structural costs, increasing unit revenue and growing alt-power mix
❖ As schools reopen and industry rebounds, on track to achieve 10%+ EBITDA margin by FY2022/23
Well positioned for growth and to capitalize on expected surge in EV Demand
School Bus Industry Overview
Disclaimer
