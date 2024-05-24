May 24, 2024 at 08:45 am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Blue Bird said its collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by United Steelworkers.

The manufacturer of electric and low-emission school buses on Friday said that eligible members of the U.S. union voted overwhelmingly in favor of the three-year agreement.

The company didn't provide additional details about the collective bargaining agreement.

The CBA, which comes about a year after Blue Bird workers voted to join the U.S. union, covers more than 1,500 production workers at the company's Fort Valley, Ga. facility.

