    BLBD   US0953061068

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION

(BLBD)
02:27 2022-11-28 pm EST
11.23 USD   +0.09%
02:01pBlue Bird to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on December 12, 2022
BU
10/26Blue Bird Commends EPA's Clean School Bus Rebate Funding Awards to Accelerate Adoption of Zero-Emission Student Transportation
BU
10/11San Diego County's Ramona Unified School District, Blue Bird and Nuvve Unveil 8 New V2G-Enabled and Qualified Electric School Buses
PR
Blue Bird to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on December 12, 2022

11/28/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30PM ET

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and cleaner-emission school buses, will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on December 12, 2022.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO, and Razvan Radulescu, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30PM ET on December 12, 2022. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.

Dial-in details and the webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird’s website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird’s website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 765 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 359 M 359 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 64,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,22 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Stevenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Razvan Radulescu Chief Financial Officer
Kevin S. Penn Chairman
Jeff Sanfrey Senior Vice President-Manufacturing
Chan W. Galbato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE BIRD CORPORATION-28.26%359
DEERE & COMPANY28.75%133 244
CATERPILLAR INC.14.01%122 660
AB VOLVO-6.86%38 536
PACCAR, INC.19.00%36 526
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.37%26 425