  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Blue Bird Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BLBD   US0953061068

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION

(BLBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:11:03 2023-01-25 pm EST
14.94 USD   -1.55%
01:14pBlue Bird to Report Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Results on February 8, 2023
BU
01/20Blue Bird Welcomes New Dealership to Serve South Carolina; Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service Expands Bus Sales Territory from North to South Carolina
AQ
01/19Blue Bird Welcomes New Dealership to Serve South Carolina
BU
Blue Bird to Report Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Results on February 8, 2023

01/25/2023 | 01:14pm EST
Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30PM ET

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, will release its fiscal year 2023 first quarter financial results on February 8, 2023.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO, and Razvan Radulescu, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30PM ET on February 8, 2023. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.

Dial-in details and the webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird’s website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird’s website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 960 M - -
Net income 2023 4,15 M - -
Net Debt 2023 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 117x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 486 M 486 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 595
Free-Float 64,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Stevenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Razvan Radulescu Chief Financial Officer
Kevin S. Penn Chairman
Jeff Sanfrey Senior Vice President-Manufacturing
Chan W. Galbato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE BIRD CORPORATION41.64%486
CATERPILLAR INC.7.53%134 063
DEERE & COMPANY-4.53%123 816
AB VOLVO9.38%41 559
PACCAR, INC.3.31%38 630
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.36%27 296